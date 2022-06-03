Canada's first functional coffee, brüst protein coffee, signs tennis star Denis Shapovalov as brand ambassador in multi-year partnership agreement

"I'm excited to be teaming up with brüst!" said Shapovalov. "This is a special partnership for me because I've joined as both an ambassador and a shareholder in the company and will be closely involved with the business as we continue our rapid growth. I really enjoy the taste of brüst and can count on it to provide me with the healthy energy I need to power through the day."

"I am thrilled to officially welcome Denis to the brüst family" said Amar Gupta, co-founder of brüst and former NCAA squash player. Josh and I appreciate the demands that Denis faces as a professional tennis player. Balancing training, competition and travel along with family, commercial, and charitable obligations is a lot but we are pleased that Denis can count on the healthy energy of brüst to support his busy lifestyle. He's the perfect fit for our brand."

"We spent over half a year identifying the ideal brand ambassador," explained brüst co-founder Josh Barr. "Denis' personal attributes of working hard and dedication to high performance align perfectly with brüst. We crafted brüst to help busy, health conscious individuals like Denis fuel up while on the go."

The partnership was facilitated by Envision Sports & Entertainment, consulting on behalf of brüst and Denis Shapovalov's management team from IMG.

About brüst:

Built on the concept of healthy energy, brüst is Canada's first protein coffee with 20g of grass-fed protein and a full cup of cold brew coffee. This daily energy essential is light and smooth, low in calories (<120), and makes a quick breakfast on-the-go or midday pick-me-up. Two SKUs are currently available: light roast and dark roast. The light roast is a light bodied, slightly sweetened cold brew coffee and the dark roast is a bold, black, and rich cold brew coffee. Consumers love brüst with an average 4.7-star rating.

brüst protein coffee is available at Loblaws, Walmart, GNC, Longo's, Healthy Planet, Metro, and many other retailers across the country. Please visit www.brustbeverages.com for more information.

