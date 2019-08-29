Canada's First Ever Free-Fly Roller Coaster to Open at La Ronde in 2020

Vipère is the New Vertical Track, Free Spinning Coaster

MONTREAL, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - La Ronde, Quebec's leading destination for thrills and family entertainment, will introduce the country's first ever free-fly coaster, Vipère, for the 2020 season. Vipère takes coaster riding to the next level, sending riders on a tumbling journey with unexpected drops, vertical free-falls and gravity-defying somersaults. This thrilling, new ride will give guests the feeling of weightlessness as they soar outside the confines of a traditional track.

"La Ronde is committed to offering our guests unique and innovative experiences every year," said Park President Janine Durette. "The state-of-the-art configuration of Vipère is unlike any other ride in Canada and the experience of being suspended outward on either side of the track is the kind of extreme thrill only a Six Flags brand like La Ronde could deliver."

Vipère features a massive serpentine track frame in which winged vehicles begin their journey by traveling up a vertical 107-foot elevator-type lift before being released on an exhilarating course that includes undulating track, multiple free falls and 360-degree head-over-heels flips.

Vipère highlights include:

Four winged vehicles that extend outside of the track; each vehicle seats 8 riders sitting four abreast and back-to-back;

360-degree head-over-heel spins providing guests the feeling of weightlessness; and

Each vehicle free spins on its own, giving riders a different ride experience each time.

Vipère is scheduled to open in late spring of 2020. For more information on Vipère and next season at La Ronde, visit https://www.sixflags.com/larondeen/newfor2020.

La Ronde is also announcing the start of 2020 Season Pass sales with its special Flash Sale through Labor Day weekend featuring the best deal of the year—savings up to 70% off on a 2020 Pass.

August 29 through September 2, guests will receive a free upgrade to a Gold Season Pass with every pass purchased as well as a Golden Ticket valid for a friend's free admission to visit any day this fall. Season Passes include admission to La Ronde and any other Six Flags theme park, as well as free parking on selected days and special admission offers for friends.

During the Flash Sale, guests who sign up for a Membership will also receive one free Golden Ticket. Launched last year at La Ronde, the Six Flags Membership program offers guests a wide range of valuable benefits such as preferred parking every visit, unlimited soft drinks, 50% off almost all food and merchandise in the park, and exclusive perks that are only available to Members.

About La Ronde and Six Flags

La Ronde is the property of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world's largest regional theme park company with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com

For further information: Karina Thevenin, 514-397-2001 x2703 (office), 514-475-9929 (cell), kthevenin@sftp.com

