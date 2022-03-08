Canada's First Egg Freezing Clinic Opens on International Women's Day

TORONTO, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - EVOLVE officially opens its doors as the first and only clinic in Canada dedicated to egg freezing. As part of the TRIO family, EVOLVE is a team of reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists, naturopaths, nurses, and business leaders with a shared passion for fertility preservation.

"We've seen a momentous shift over the last few years," explains EVOLVE founder and CEO Nicole Condon. "Canadians are waiting longer to start their families. Throughout the pandemic, there was a dramatic rise in demand for egg freezing services — and that need continues to grow."

After the age of 30, ovarian reserve and egg quality dramatically decline — reducing the chance of pregnancy and live birth. Egg freezing preserves the quality of younger, healthier eggs to help improve IVF outcomes of patients in their 30s or even 40s.

"Over time, various factors can affect the ability of the egg to fertilize and carry on to a healthy pregnancy— including infections, toxins, free radicals, stress and more," says Dr. Sony Sierra , Medical Director at EVOLVE. "The better your egg quality, the more likely it will successfully implant and result in a healthy pregnancy. If someone freezes their eggs at 30 and uses them 10 years later, they would have the same likelihood of getting pregnant as when the eggs were frozen — essentially pausing their biological clock."

Besides preserving egg quality, there are many reasons people are choosing to freeze. Some of the most common reasons include:

More time to find the right partner

Educational, career, or personal goals

A diagnosis of Endometriosis: Endometriosis is a condition that can require surgical removal of the ovaries. Freezing the eggs before surgery can preserve the opportunity to have biological children at a later date.

Family history of early menopause: Although rare, premature or early menopause affects between 1% to 5% of assigned females at birth. Egg freezing offers hope for those with a family history of early menopause by preserving high-quality eggs.

Chronic or genetic conditions: Certain autoimmune conditions or procedures that require immunosuppressants can affect egg quality. By preserving egg quality before taking immunosuppressant medications, patients can increase their chances of having a successful pregnancy when it is medically possible for them to start their family.

Chemotherapy: Medical treatments that include radiation–like chemotherapy–can damage your eggs. If you will undergo chemotherapy, then freezing your eggs before treatment can give you the flexibility to plan your future family.

Gender Transition: Transgender men who start hormone replacement therapy (HRT) may want to preserve the option of having biological children in the future. Since extraneous testosterone impacts ovulation and egg quality, trans men can consider egg freezing either before or early into hormone therapy.

A patient's age at egg freezing can affect success rates. That's why the best time to freeze is when patients are in their 20s or early-to-mid 30s. For example, those who froze their eggs between 30 to 35 years of age were 61 to 77% likely to have a successful pregnancy using in vitro fertilization (IVF). These averages decline with advancing age.

"EVOLVE is a game-changer for many people who aren't yet ready to have children, but want to ensure they have options for the future," says Condon. "Our mission is to help people in a progressive, compassionate, and caring environment. We're committed to shifting the narrative on reproductive health from a stress-inducing topic to one of empowerment."

To learn more about egg freezing and EVOLVE, visit evolveeggfreeze.com

About EVOLVE

EVOLVE is the first and only clinic in Canada devoted solely to egg freezing. Founded and directed by women, to empower and educate women about their reproductive options. We are an expert team of reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists, nurses, naturopaths, and business leaders with a shared passion for fertility preservation. Backed by over 40 years of clinical experience, EVOLVE gives you more control over your reproductive future so you can live fully in the present.

