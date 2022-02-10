Canada's First Custom Benefits Solutions for the Indigenous Workforce

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Maximus Rose Living Benefits is partnering with Indigenous Workplace Wellness (IWW) to re-imagine how living benefits are administered with Indigenous people in mind. Together, they're co-designing solutions that meet the needs of the Indigenous workforce.

Employee benefits and risk management are usually presented in pre-packed plans and services which don't always meet the needs of the company or their employees. This is especially true for Indigenous groups, where Western medicine isn't always the answer, and a balanced approach utilizing Indigenous healing is more suitable. With this in mind, Maximus Rose Living Benefits, a brokerage founded in Northern Ontario, partnered with IWW to establish a strong network of partners (Acclaim Ability Management, Noojimo Health, and 7 Generations Wealth) to create culturally responsive solutions for Indigenous people, administered by Indigenous people.

"Maximus Rose is extremely proud to be working with IWW to support Indigenous employers and employees," explains Chris Sanderson, Operations Manager at Maximus Rose. "We've always gone above and beyond the traditional 'one-size-fits-all' benefits approach, but it has become abundantly clear that as an industry, we need to do more. This is why we have committed to learning and supporting the Indigenous community through alternative ways of living, healing and working."

Through transparency of costs and education of services, Maximus Rose and IWW work with employers and employees to establish their specific employment health needs. Together their goal is to create a balance between western medicine and traditional Indigenous healing approaches, including access to Indigenous counselors and culturally relevant care such as funding for traditional medicines.

"We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Maximus Rose to champion this program with their clients," says Justin Lemieux of IWW. "We also look forward to co-designing new benefit plans for organizations recognizing the need for an inclusive workplace wellness strategy. It's important for Indigenous employees to have access to benefit solutions that honour indigenous ways of being, knowing and doing."

For more information, visit www.indidgenous-wellness.ca

SOURCE Maximus Rose Living Benefits

For further information: For inquiries: Sean Bradley, 705-662-8091, [email protected]