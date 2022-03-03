Canada's First Cross-platform POS Supporting iOS, Android, and Web

Greenline is proud to be the only compliant cannabis POS system in Canada to support iPad, Android, and web POS. Tweet this

Switching point-of-sale systems is a complicated, expensive endeavour and not something retailers look forward to. However, when the moment comes, Greenline wants to be prepared to make the process as easy and seamless as possible by being compatible with existing hardware.

Alongside the Android release, the Greenline app now officially supports new Star MC-3 receipt printers, and a wide range of compatible 2D barcode scanners.

About Greenline

Greenline POS is a compliant and scalable Canadian cannabis retail infrastructure provider, powering licensed cannabis retail operations across Canada with everything from in-store point-of-sale, online e-commerce integrations, and features a strong marketplace of apps.

Greenline is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Visit us at www.getgreenline.co.

SOURCE Greenline POS

For further information: Media Contacts: Greenline POS, Lisa Martyn, [email protected]