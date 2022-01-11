Canada's first Certified Debtor Advocates have completed their training and are ready to serve Canadians struggling with financial difficulties

Canadian Debtors Association is raising the bar on expertise available to help people in debt

HAMILTON, ON, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Debtors Association is pleased to announce the first Certified Debtor Advocates having met the required set of competencies that demonstrate the essential skills and expertise as uniquely qualified, highly competent, and ethically principled professionals. Robert Glen of Windsor, Ontario, Scott Patton of Kitchener, Ontario and Ranjan Khera of Edmonton, Alberta are ready to help people who are struggling with debt, navigate Canada's insolvency industry and get on the path to recovery.

The Certified Debtor Advocate designation officially recognizes a profession that places the needs of the Debtor first, foremost, and above all other parties in the debt repayment and/or personal insolvency process. Certified Debtor Advocates are the recognized experts that Debtors can be assured are working purely on their behalf, to assist them. "Certification solidifies the Canadian Debtors Association's belief that Debtors deserve and must have their very own exclusive advocate that works solely for them," says Canadian Debtors Association President and CEO Henrietta Ross.

The Certified Debtor Advocate designation program is comprised of five distinct components of study: Ethics and Values; Servant Leadership; Behavioural Financial Coaching; Anatomy of the Debt System and Fundamentals of Advocacy. The Certified Debtor Advocate professional designation is bestowed after all five aspects of the required training have been successfully completed. Certified Debtor Advocates support the Debtor Bill of Rights, a framework established by CDA for improved standards of treatment and respect for Debtors in Canada and attest to abide by the Canadian Debtors Association Code of Ethical Standards and Principles of Conduct. After earning the designation, on-going continuing education is required to keep it.

"The Canadian Debtors Association sees a future where Debtors' rights, supported by a robust Debtor Advocate profession, are universally accepted, and widely embraced by all facets of the credit, debt, and insolvency industry," said Ross. "We are confident that the Certified Debtor Advocates are soon to become the recognized experts that Debtors can unconditionally call their own, to help them."

For those trying to navigate the complicated world of debt, and to learn more about the emerging role of the Canadian Debtors Association visit www.debtorsvoice.org.

About The Canadian Debtors Association

The Canadian Debtors Association (CDA) is a national non-profit organization that is committed to building a better Debtor experience, particularly for individuals and families who are financially vulnerable. CDA's transformational vision includes introducing better structures, supports and the care that is needed for Debtors to successfully recover from financial breakdown and insolvency. For more information, visit www.debtorsvoice.org

