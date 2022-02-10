CANADA'S FIRST CARBON CREDIT ETF LAUNCHES

Horizons Carbon Credits ETF offers index-based exposure to European Union Carbon Credit Allowance Futures

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is pleased to announce the launch of the Horizons Carbon Credits ETF ("CARB" or the "ETF"). Shares of the ETF will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the ticker CARB: TSX.

CARB is Canada's first exchange traded fund to provide exposure solely to carbon credits through the ownership of carbon credit futures. CARB's investment objective is to seek to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that seeks to provide exposure to investments in cap-and-trade carbon allowances. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Horizons Carbon Credits Rolling Futures Index (Excess Return), net of expenses. The ETF seeks to hedge any non-Canadian dollar portfolio exposure back to the Canadian dollar at all times.

Further details about the ETF launch were shared earlier this week in a separate press release: https://www.horizonsetfs.com/news/Press-Release/Horizons-ETFs-To-Launch-Canada-s-First-Carbon-Cred

"With the launch of CARB, another Canada's first for ETF benchmarking, we continue to demonstrate why Horizons ETFs is an industry leader in bringing new, exciting and innovative asset classes to market for all Canadians," said Steve Hawkins, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs. "CARB's transparent strategy offers the ability to participate in the carbon credit market and provides a simple way for Canadian investors to access what was globally one of 2021's best performing asset classes."

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $21 billion of assets under management and 105 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

Commissions, management fees and applicable sales taxes all may be associated with an investment in the Horizons Carbon Credits ETF managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (the "ETF"). The ETF is not guaranteed, its value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the ETF. Please read the prospectus before investing.

The ETF is an alternative mutual fund within the meaning of National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds ("NI 81-102"), and is permitted to use strategies generally prohibited by conventional mutual funds, such as the ability to invest more than 10% of their net asset value in securities of a single issuer or the ability to borrow cash. While these strategies will only be used in accordance with the ETF's investment objectives and strategies, during certain market conditions they may accelerate the risk that an investment in the ETF Shares decreases in value. The ETF will comply with all requirements of NI 81-102, as such requirements may be modified by exemptive relief obtained on behalf of the ETF.

