Canada's First Business-Focused Electric Vehicle Expo Announced

TORONTO, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - EV adoption is accelerating in Canada, with 20% of new car sales expected to be electric within three years. This represents a significant pivot in how and where we fuel our vehicles, with workplaces, condominiums, retailers, universities, fleet depots and municipalities now providing electric vehicle charging alongside traditional fuel retailers. The challenge is that many of these organizations do not understand how to cost-effectively install or operate this infrastructure, or which suppliers and installers can support them.

This May, the nation's first-ever EV & Charging Expo is coming to Toronto to help the broader business community make informed decisions when adopting commercial electric vehicles and installing the infrastructure to charge them. "We're on the brink of an EV revolution that will impact industries across the board – from the way buildings are designed to how fleets are operated and managed," said Nino Di Cara, president of Electric Autonomy, the media company organizing the Expo.

"Fleet operators and building owners need to be aware of the risks of moving too slowly, whether that's losing a logistics contract to a competitor with a zero-emission fleet or declining property values where a condo can't provide EV charging in its parking stalls. There are also opportunities: new revenue streams for commercial property owners from both charging and generating valuable carbon credits, and dramatically reduced operating costs for fleets," noted Di Cara.

Aside from attending insightful seminars featuring over 60 speakers, attendees can expect to test drive and discover the latest commercial charging solutions and electric vehicles like the Lion6 truck, Ford E-Transit and F-150 Lightning, and connect with suppliers who can assist with their organization's EV transformation.

Exhibitors and sponsors include the who's who of the EV industry, including Ford Pro, BYD, Lion Electric, ABB e-Mobility, FLO, ChargePoint, Uber, Petro-Canada, Wallbox, Siemens, Girardin Energie, BMO Radicle, SWTCH, Signature Electric, 7Gen, Foss National Leasing, Element Fleet, e-Mission Control and many more.

