Canada's first Ace Hotel to be developed by Zinc Developments in Toronto

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Ken Zuckerman, the founder of Zinc Developments, is pleased to welcome The Ace Hotel to Toronto. As the developer and an owner of the flagship hotel in the downtown west fashion district of Toronto, Zinc marks a strong presence in the hospitality business. The 124 room, full service hotel with 140 seat restaurant, 70 seat lobby area, unique rooftop bar and meeting facilities is poised to become a focal point of the Toronto hotel scene.

The Ace Hotel exemplifies the entire philosophy of Zinc, of being an innovator in the local development community. As with all Zinc projects, the company strives to push the boundaries of great design and ultimately bring excitement to the city landscape. The hotel, designed by international award-winning Shim Sutcliffe, is a testament to Zinc's stated goal of leaving a lasting impression on Toronto.

"Our partnership with The Ace Hotel, as announced by the hotel company, further demonstrates our uncanny ability to identify best in class operators," said Mr. Zuckerman. "Our foresight and professionalism has enabled us to execute the successful introduction of the hotel to the Toronto market and its first location in Canada."

Established in 1989, Zinc Developments has remained true to its founding principle: passion projects first and only. Equal parts property development, construction, and investment, Zinc combines results-oriented know-how with a creative sixth sense for lifestyle and community visioning. To learn more about Zinc Developments, visit: www.zincdevelopments.com .

