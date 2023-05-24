Canada's financial leaders to meet in Quebec City for FEI Canada's Annual Conference, The Face of Change, May 31 to June 2

TORONTO, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada), a leading voice and informed choice for senior financial executives across Canada, is thrilled to be gathering in Quebec City, for the 2023 Annual Conference.

This year's theme is "The Face of Change" and highlights the accelerating pace of change with which all financial executives are confronted with daily. Topics include sustainability, governance, pivoting in a changing economy, women in leadership, economic outlook, and mastering self-leadership for professional success. Keynote speakers include; Stéphane Lefebvre, CEO, Cirque du Soleil, Charles-Antoine St-Jean, Chair, Canadian Sustainability Standards Board, Howard Johnson, Head of Canadian M&A Advisory and Country Leader, KROLL, Louis Marcotte, CFO, Intact Insurance, François Boulanger, COO/ex-CFO, CGI, Pamela Steer, President & CEO, CPA Canada, Samira Sakhia, President & CEO, Knight Therapeutics, Paulette Senior, CEO and President, Canadian Women's Foundation, Murielle Lottie, Chief Financial Officer, Claridge Inc., Karl Schamotta, Chief Market Strategist, Corpay, Sébastien Mc Mahon, Vice President, Asset Allocation, Chief Strategist, Senior Economist & Portfolio Manager, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc., Jean-Francois Perrault, Senior VP & Chief Economist, Scotiabank, and Eloïse Gagnon, CEO & Founder EAC Leadership House, International High-Performance Strategist, Global Leadership & Communication Expert.

"As the Conference Chair for the 2023 FEI Canada Annual Conference, it gives me great pleasure to welcome guests to historical Québec City," said Martin Lebeau, National Conference Chair, and Chief Financial Officer, Accedian. "This year's conference committee worked hard to create an amazing and unique experience for all."

"I'd like to thank our FEI Canada members and guests, sponsors, and exhibitors for their participation in this year's conference. It's a fantastic opportunity to gather likeminded individuals to network and discuss key issues that play a critical role in Canadian finance" said Alysia Carter, Chair, Board of Directors, FEI Canada, and President, Reliable Mechanical Services Inc.

Industry-leading speakers from Canadian business and finance include:

Aaron Dunn , Partner, Optis Consulting

, Partner, Optis Consulting Alysia Carter , Chair, Board of Directors, FEI Canada, and President, Reliable Mechanical Services Inc.

, Chair, Board of Directors, FEI Canada, and President, Reliable Mechanical Services Inc. Amin Moh , Manager, Optis Consulting

, Manager, Optis Consulting Bonnie Foley-Wong , Sustainable Investment Leader, Marsh–Mercer

, Sustainable Investment Leader, Marsh–Mercer Chad Greeley , Director, Field Sales, Wolters Kluwer , CCH Tagetik

, Director, Field Sales, , CCH Tagetik Christine Diaz , National Senior Director, S/4HANA Finance & Risk, Centre of Excellence, SAP Canada

, National Senior Director, S/4HANA Finance & Risk, Centre of Excellence, SAP Canada Danny Chiarastella , Chief Financial Officer, Amplify Advisors

, Chief Financial Officer, Amplify Advisors Duane Morrison , Director – New Business Originations, Siena Lending Group

, Director – New Business Originations, Siena Lending Group Epsit Jajal , Digital Strategy & Business Transformation Leader

, Digital Strategy & Business Transformation Leader Eric Aubry , General Manager, Payworks

, General Manager, Payworks Florian Meyer , Chief Restructuring Officer and Interim CFO, Newhouse Partners Inc.

, Chief Restructuring Officer and Interim CFO, Newhouse Partners Inc. Georgina Blanas , Executive Director, FEI Canada

, Executive Director, FEI Canada John Poptsis , Managing Director, TeleGlobal Consulting Group Inc.

, Managing Director, TeleGlobal Consulting Group Inc. Jon Davies , Account Director, Coupa

, Account Director, Coupa Julie Péloquin , Vice President, Outreach and Visibility, CPA Quebec

, Vice President, Outreach and Visibility, CPA Quebec Leanne Clarke , Chief Financial Officer, IBM

, Chief Financial Officer, IBM Martin Fox , Managing Director- Canada , Robert Walters

, Managing Director- , Martin Lebeau , National Conference Chair, and Chief Financial Officer, Accedian

, National Conference Chair, and Chief Financial Officer, Accedian Mélissa- France Heredia , Regional Vice-President & Head of Lending Quebec, RoyNat Capital

, Regional Vice-President & Head of Lending Quebec, RoyNat Capital Michael Shultz , Solutions Marketing Director, Strategic Accounting, Blackline

, Solutions Marketing Director, Strategic Accounting, Blackline Myen Lim , Associate Principal, Targeted Strategies Group

, Associate Principal, Targeted Strategies Group Nicole Archibald , Principal, Archibald Consulting

, Principal, Radia Mouhyi, Account Director, Coupa

Account Director, Coupa Ron E. Gordon , Director/Vice-President, Business Development, TD Asset Bank Lending

, Director/Vice-President, Business Development, TD Asset Bank Lending Stephen Mill , President, Canada , Robert Half

, President, , Teresa Smith , Partner Director, Human Insights & HCM Strategic Advisory Group, UKG

, Partner Director, Human Insights & HCM Strategic Advisory Group, UKG Vladlen Stark , Director of Finance, NGL Supply Co. Ltd.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming an esteemed group of speakers and financial leaders to this year's conference," said Georgina Blanas, Executive Director, FEI Canada. "It's a fantastic opportunity for leaders to get together to network, gain business intelligence, renew friendships and business relationships, and most importantly, experience impactful keynote speakers and professional development sessions."

For all information, please visit www.feicanadaconference.ca.

About Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada):

Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) is the leading voice and informed choice for senior financial executives across the country. With 12 chapters and 1,500+ members, FEI Canada provides professional development, networking opportunities, thought leadership, and advocacy services to its members. The organization's membership consists of senior-level financial executives spanning various industries, functions, and disciplines and represents a significant number of Canada's leading and most influential corporations. For more information, please visit www.feicanada.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

