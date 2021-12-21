Canada's Federated Co-operatives Ltd. (FCL) Goes Live with Ivalua's Source-to-Contract (S2C) Solution with Seamless Integration to TealBook's AI-powered Supplier Data Foundation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- Ivalua, a leading provider of global Spend Management Cloud solutions, today announced that Canada's largest co-operative, Federated Co-operatives Limited ( FCL ), has gone live with its source-to-contract solution which includes a seamless integration to TealBook , the leading supplier data foundation. The project has been delivered in partnership with Optis Consulting, a leading Source-to-Pay consultancy.

Together with its strategic partner Optis Consulting , Ivalua's solution has digitally enabled FCL's policies and processes for core procurement activities, including sourcing and contract management. As a center-led procurement function FCL used Ivalua's solution to enable non-procurement professionals within various different business sectors to conduct sourcing activities in accordance with FCL's procurement governance. It also increased the efficiency and speed to market for all sourcing users, while providing visibility and ability for procurement professionals in the center-led procurement team to provide strategic support.

"We'd like to thank FCL for their trust and our partners for a rapid deployment of this innovative solution that helps avoid supply disruptions in times of crisis, improve the quality and efficiency of savings from strategic sourcing, but also drives supplier innovation and enhances ESG programs," said Dan Amzallag, Ivalua's COO.

About Federated Co-operatives Limited and the Co-operative Retailing System

Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL), based in Saskatoon, is focused on providing more than 160 local Co-ops across Western Canada with strategy and leadership, wholesaling, manufacturing, logistics, operational support, business-enabling services and marketing support. Together FCL and those local co-operatives form the Co-operative Retailing System (CRS). The CRS serves our members and communities with products and services that help build, feed and fuel individuals and communities from Vancouver Island to north-western Ontario. Our total workforce of 24,000 employees serve 1.9 million active individual members and many more non-member customers at 1,500 retail locations in more than 620 communities. We are a different kind of business – we are locally invested, community-minded and offer lifetime membership benefits including patronage refunds, quality products, quality service and fair prices. More information is available at www.fcl.crs and www.co-op.crs .

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us at @Ivalua.

About Optis Consulting

Optis Consulting is a Source-to-Pay consultancy providing independent advice, precision implementations, and sustainable results to clients. Since 2011, Optis Consulting has served Fortune-level and high-growth clients across North America since 2011 in pursuit of Source-to-Pay excellence.To learn more, please visit www.optisconsulting.com.

About TealBook

TealBook is advancing the world through supplier data by empowering the digital enterprise with an autonomously enriched supplier data foundation that powers e-procurement technology, drives supplier diversity, and enables supplier performance. Using AI and ML, TealBook gathers, predicts, and refines supplier data to build the world's most comprehensive supplier intelligence. When there are supply chain disruptions, companies leverage TealBook to identify emergency sourcing options; when it's business as usual, they use TealBook's technology to unleash full procurement possibilities. TealBook has been adopted by Fortune 100 companies and is the winner of many prestigious awards including Spend Matters 50 Vendors to Know, ProcureTech100 and Gartner's Cool Vendor. For more information, visit www.tealbook.com.

Media Contact

Michael Gallo

Lumina Communications for Ivalua

212-239-8594

[email protected]

SOURCE Ivalua