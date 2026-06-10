CANADA'S FAVOURITE MOVIE THEATRE POPCORN IS GETTING A SECOND ACT

Too Good To Go partners with Cineplex nationwide to give concession snacks an encore

TORONTO, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Cineplex is popping up on Too Good To Go with a fresh new way to enjoy its iconic theatre snacks. Today, the world's largest marketplace for surplus food announces a milestone national partnership with Cineplex (TSX: CGX), bringing fan-favourite concessions straight to consumers' fingertips, while diverting good food from going to waste.

Starting today, participating Cineplex theatres across all ten provinces will offer two distinct daily Surprise Bag options via the Too Good To Go app:

Too Good To Go partners with Cineplex nationwide to give concession snacks an encore

The Popcorn Surprise Bag ($5.99; up to $18 retail value): Featuring Cineplex's famous, signature popcorn.



Featuring Cineplex's famous, signature popcorn. The Concession Surprise Bag ($8.99; up to $27 retail value): A delicious variety mix of fan-favourites, which may include a combination of popcorn, nachos and hot dogs.

"By teaming up with Too Good To Go, we're giving Canadians a whole new way to enjoy our iconic treats," said Kevin Watts, Executive Vice President, Exhibition, LBE & Film, Cineplex. "They can pick-up a Surprise Bag of snacks from Cineplex and enjoy it wherever the day takes them -- all while ensuring our surplus items are fully enjoyed."



The partnership creates a flexible and affordable new way for Canadians to enjoy their favourite concession treats anywhere - with three easy steps:

Reserve: Open the free Too Good To Go app and use the maps feature to find a nearby, participating Cineplex movie theatre. Purchase: Reserve your Surprise Bag of choice. Collect: Pick up your selection of items during the designated window.

Because all Surprise Bags are exclusively takeout, it opens up an opportunity for Canadians looking to elevate everyday lifestyle moments - whether they're packing the ultimate park picnic, leveling up a backyard hangout, fueling a late-night study session or simply snacking on the go.

"We know consumers are increasingly looking for smarter, more flexible ways to enjoy the brands and experiences they already value," said Chris MacAulay, Vice President of Operations for Too Good To Go North America. "This partnership not only allows Canadians to access their favourite Cineplex concession snacks at a greater value, but it's another great example of how businesses can meet evolving consumer needs while taking meaningful action on food waste."



To download the Too Good To Go app and find a participating Cineplex theatre near you, visit www.toogoodtogo.com. Your next favourite snack moment is closer than you think!

About Cineplex:



Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 168 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), alternative programming (Cineplex Events) and motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program. Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

About Too Good To Go:

Too Good To Go is a B Corp certified social impact company that connects consumers with food businesses to save unsold food and prevent it from going to waste. With 120 million users and over 200,000 active partners in 21 countries in Europe and North America, Too Good To Go is the first application to combat food waste in the world. Since its launch in 2015, Too Good To Go has helped save more than 600 million meals, avoiding emissions of 1.6M tonnes of CO2 equivalent. According to Project Drawdown (2020), tackling food waste is the key solution to solving the climate crisis.

SOURCE Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go Media Relations: [email protected]; Cineplex Media Relations: [email protected]