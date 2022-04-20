Canada's Fastest-Growing Centre of New Music Creators: Toronto's Dufferin-Dovercourt Village

Canada's Fastest-growing Centres of Music Creation

Dufferin-Dovercourt Village, Toronto (postal code prefix M6H) Brampton North, Ontario (L6P) Downtown Toronto CN Tower/King & Spadina/Harbourfront West/ Bathurst Quay (M5V) Brampton West, Ontario (L7A) Outremont, Montréal (H2V) Brampton Northwest, Ontario (L6R) Brockton-Parkdale Village/Exhibition Place, Toronto (M6K) Hochelaga, Montréal (H1W) = Centre-Sud North, Montréal (H2K), Petite-Patrie Southwest, Montréal (H2S)

The list was determined by analyzing the number of songwriters, composers and music publishers who became SOCAN members in 2021 per sortation areas, the first three characters of Canadian postal codes, with a population of 20,000 or more.

Dufferin-Dovercourt Village took the top spot, it's clear that Brampton is making a significant mark on where new music creators are starting their careers, perhaps inspired by the international success of SOCAN members and Brampton hometown heroes such as Alessia Cara, WondaGurl, AHI, NorthsideBenji and Roy Woods.

"Canada's songwriters and composers are your next-door neighbours," said SOCAN CEO Jennifer Brown. "They live and work among all of us, helping to drive our economy with their incredible talent. Canadians might not realize that music creation is all around every one of us and, even through the pandemic, they've been working to elevate our local and national culture and identity with their invaluable work, amplifying Canada's global reputation for creativity."

The fast-growing music creator regions in each province and territory:

Alberta : Midnapore-Sundance, Calgary (T2X)

: Midnapore-Sundance, (T2X) British Columbia : NE Downtown/Harbour Centre/Gastown/Yaletown, Vancouver (V6B)

: NE Downtown/Harbour Centre/Gastown/Yaletown, (V6B) Manitoba : Minto /St. Mathews/ Wolseley , Winnipeg (R3G)

: /St. Mathews/ , (R3G) New Brunswick : Dieppe Moncton East (E1A)

: (E1A) Newfoundland and Labrador : St. John's North (A1A)

: St. John's North (A1A) Northwest Territories & Nunavut : Yellowknife (X1A)

: (X1A) Nova Scotia : Halifax Upper Harbour (B3K)

: Halifax Upper Harbour (B3K) Ontario : Dufferin-Dovercourt Village, Toronto (M6H)

: Dufferin-Dovercourt Village, (M6H) Prince Edward Island : Charlottetown Southeast (C1A)

: Charlottetown Southeast (C1A) Quebec : Outremont (H2V)

: (H2V) Saskatchewan : Saskatoon South Central (S7J)

: Saskatoon South Central (S7J) Yukon : Whitehorse (Y1A)

SOCAN also identified the neighbourhoods in Canada with the highest rate of successful music creators* per capita, based on total performing rights and reproduction rights royalties earned via SOCAN in the calendar year.

Petite-Patrie Southwest, Montréal (H2S) India Bazaar/The Beaches West, Toronto (M4L) Davisville North, Toronto (M4P) The Annex-North Midtown-Yorkville, Toronto (M5R) Christie, Toronto (M6G) Studio District, Toronto (M4M) Dufferin-Dovercourt Village, Toronto (M6H) Plateau Mont-Royal North Central, Montréal (H2J) Amherstburg, Ontario (N9V) Centre- Sud South , Montréal (H2L)

In terms of the total number of new songs and compositions registered with SOCAN by members in 2021, here are the top 10 regions:

West Applewood/West Dixie/NW Lakeview, Mississauga, Ontario (L4Y) Dufferin-Dovercourt Village, Toronto (M6H) Kamloops Northwest, British Columbia (V2B) Petite-Patrie Southwest, Montréal (H2S) CN Tower/King and Spadina/Harbourfront West/ Bathurst Quay , Toronto (M5V) Regent Park/Port of Toronto (M5A) India Bazaar/The Beaches West, Toronto (M4L) Brockton-Parkdale Village/Exhibition Place, Toronto (M6K) Woodbine Heights, Toronto (M4C) Rua Aþores/Trinity, Toronto (M6J)

The information comes at a crucial period after the Canadian government tabled the Online Streaming Act, which serves to update the country's antiquated rules around Canadian Content, developed before digital technology was a means to discover music made in Canada.

In a Leger survey conducted in January 2022 on behalf of SOCAN, more than 70% of Canadians agreed that digital platforms and social media should do more to support Canadian content.

* Songwriters and composers not signed with a music publisher who recorded royalties via SOCAN in the calendar year not exceeding $60,000 total.

About SOCAN

SOCAN is a rights management organization that connects more than four-million music creators worldwide and more than a quarter-million businesses and individuals in Canada. More than 175,000 songwriters, composers, music publishers and visual artists are its direct members, and more than 100,000 organizations are Licensed To Play music across Canada. With a concerted use of progressive technology and unique data, SOCAN is dedicated to upholding the fundamental truths that music and visual arts have value and creators and publishers deserve fair compensation for their work.

