Canada's Employee Benefits Marketplace Launched by CloudAdvisors

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - CloudAdvisors has transformed the long-established Employee Benefits industry by launching Canada's Employee Benefits Marketplace. The fully digital platform provides revolutionary access to benchmarking data from over 10,000 employers, A.I. automated recommendations, and a Solution Marketplace which uniquely matches Employers with Benefits they can purchase. The enthusiasm surrounding the new marketplace is high from the community and is winning praise across the country. CloudAdvisor's co-founder Matt Lister began his journey as tech savvy Advisor in this age-old industry, and realized it had great potential to change it for the better, a vision that has now come to life.

"Millions of Canadians rely on their Employer and Advisor to annually navigate the complex world of insurance and enhance the benefits offered to employees and their families," commented Lister. "Advisors have been using traditional tactics for decades, relying on face-to-face communication with hard copy materials. This fragmented sales process has resulted in many employee benefit plans staying out-of-date and overpriced. While the best Advisors wanted to provide a better service to clients, they have lacked the technology to deliver."

Providers such as Insurance Carriers, Third Party Administrators, and Health and Wellness vendors can list their products and services in the Marketplace. CloudAdvisors has become the digital distribution channel for Provider's solutions with Instant Quotes for Advisors and Employers.

Advisors can license and customize CloudAdvisors to organize, analyze, automate and deliver their annual advisory model. The platform allows Advisors to directly generate and share reports, recommendations, and quotes to Employers through a secured portal.

Employers who are not currently with a licensed Advisor Partner can join the platform for free to evaluate their benefits, identify gaps, match with relevant solutions and generate quotes.

In collaboration with Advisors, the digital marketplace has launched with 65+ Providers and 500+ Solutions to deliver valuable insights to thousands of employers. CloudAdvisors continues to grow and improve the platform by adding new features such as benefit, financial and retirement plan benchmarking, and advancing their A.I. technology to find personalized recommendations.

Employee Benefits cover over 20 million Canadians, who have either purchased benefits as an employer or received it as an employee for themselves and their families. CloudAdvisors has modernized the outdated Group Insurance industry and become Canada's digital Employee Benefits Marketplace.

About CloudAdvisors

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, CloudAdvisors is Canada's largest Insurtech cloud platform and marketplace powered by artificial intelligence. CloudAdvisors was founded in 2015 and has enabled a fully digital experience for Employee Benefits.

SOURCE Cloud Benefit Solutions Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Diane Crimeni, [email protected]; Investor Contact: Rahul Rao, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.cloudadvisors.ca/

