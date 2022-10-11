Canada's Credit Unions Proud to be Honoured with Six 2022 Ipsos Financial Service Excellence Awards

For the 18th Consecutive Year, Credit Unions Are the Sole Winners of the Customer Service Excellence Award

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's credit unions are once again the top pick for customer service excellence at the 2022 Ipsos Financial Service Excellence Awards. Canada's credit unions have ranked first in this category for 18 years in a row.

"Customer service excellence is in the credit union DNA. Our members are our top priority and that is reflected in the personalized service they receive to help them achieve their financial goals," Canadian Credit Union Association (CCUA) President and CEO Jeff Guthrie says.

"Canada's Credit Unions are beyond proud to receive the Customer Service Excellence Award for 2022 for the 18th year in a row and to have increased our wins from last year with the addition of the Financial Planning and Advice award. This achievement demonstrates credit unions' commitment to putting people first in all they do."

Canada's credit unions won six Ipsos awards this year, an increase from the five awards they were presented last year. Newly among them was the award for best Financial Planning and Advice, a testament to credit unions' relationships with their members and commitment to supporting their financial well-being.

The full list of categories in which Canada's Credit Unions were winners includes:

Customer Service Excellence (solo win)

Values My Business (solo win)

Financial Planning and Advice (new win)

Branch Service Excellence (solo win)

Online Banking Excellence

Live Agent Telephone Banking Excellence

About the Ipsos Financial Service Excellence Awards

Introduced in 1987, the Customer Service Index (CSI) survey generates the winners of the annual Financial Service Excellence Awards (formerly Best Banking Awards). This year's awards were based on the combined results of 47,940 completed surveys for the 2022 CSI program year ending September 2022 and are based on a demographically and regionally representative sample of Canadians. The awards are presented across 11 categories.

About the Canadian Credit Union Association

Canadian Credit Union Association is the national trade association for Canada's credit unions and caisses populaires outside Quebec. These financial institutions offer a full range of retail banking services to over 5.9 million Canadians. Collectively Canada's 211 credit unions generate over $6.5 billion in economic impact, are leaders in small business lending, and have assets of over $289 billion. To learn more about the credit union difference and find a credit union near you, visit www.ccua.com.

SOURCE Canadian Credit Union Association

For further information: Dimah Khalili, Vice President of Communications, Marketing, and Member Relations, [email protected], (647) 526-4791