Canada's Credit Unions Celebrate 20th Consecutive Win for Best Customer Service at the 2024 Ipsos Financial Service Excellence Awards

Milestone Victory Underscores Credit Unions' Unwavering Dedication to Exceptional Member Service

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - For the 20th consecutive year, Canada's credit unions have been recognized as the recipient of the Ipsos Financial Service Excellence Award 2024 for Customer Service Excellence among all financial institutions. This incredible two-decade streak reinforces the credit union sector's longstanding commitment to delivering outstanding, member-centric service and its pivotal role in fostering strong community relationships.

"Winning this award for 20 years in a row is a testament to the relentless focus credit unions place on serving their members. It highlights our dedication to going beyond financial services, emphasizing personal connections and member financial well-being," said Jeff Guthrie, President & CEO of the Canadian Credit Union Association (CCUA). "The recognition from Ipsos underscores that our Profits-for-People approach continues to set us apart in the financial sector."

A Record Year of Recognition

In addition to being honoured for Customer Service Excellence, Canada's credit unions were acknowledged in several other categories this year, securing a total of six Ipsos awards, reflecting the diverse and exceptional service they provide to members across the country.

Award categories include:

Customer Service Excellence (solo win)

Values My Business (solo win)

Financial Planning & Advice

Branch Service Excellence (solo win)

Online Banking Excellence

Live Agent Telephone Banking Excellence

These accolades highlight the innovative, community-focused approach that credit unions continue to bring to the financial services industry.

About the Ipsos Financial Service Excellence Awards

The Ipsos 2024 Financial Service Excellence Awards are derived from the combined program year results of quarterly Customer Service Index (CSI) surveys ending September 2024. Sample size for the total 2024 CSI program year was 47,946 completed surveys yielding 71,649 institution ratings. The CSI survey has been conducted since 1987.

About the Canadian Credit Union Association

The Canadian Credit Union Association (CCUA) is the national trade association for Canada's credit unions, caisses populaires (outside Quebec), and regional Centrals. Representing 185 credit unions and caisses populaires with $312 billion in assets, CCUA provides advocacy, research, education, compliance and other support to its members. CCUA is dedicated to the success of credit unions and promoting their values of supporting local communities. To learn more, visit www.ccua.com.

SOURCE Canadian Credit Union Association Cooperative

Media Contact: Carla Wintersgill, Senior Manager, External Communications, Canadian Credit Union Association, [email protected], 416-574-4632