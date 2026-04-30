Latest quarterly data shows construction activity stabilizing, with permit values rebounding and cost pressures persisting across steel‑heavy building segments.

OTTAWA, ON, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Construction Association (CCA) released the spring edition of its Construction Quarterly Economic Insights report, highlighting a mixed but resilient outlook for Canada's construction sector. Construction GDP eased by 0.6 per cent in Q4 2025, signifying the first pullback after six consecutive quarterly gains. Rebounding building permits and steady domestic demand are setting a solid foundation for early 2026.

"The data shows that the fundamentals of our sector remain strong, even as risks continue to grow," said Rodrigue Gilbert, President of CCA. "Builders are adapting to rising costs, weaker population growth, and growing geopolitical uncertainty. But with the right policy environment, our industry is ready to deliver the housing and infrastructure Canadians urgently need."

Despite the quarterly GDP dip, building permits rebounded sharply, rising 9.8 per cent -- the strongest gain since 2021 -- driven by broad provincial increases and strong multi-unit permitting. This provides a more stable starting point for construction activity heading into 2026.

Meanwhile, cost pressures remain elevated. The Building Construction Price Index (BCPI) rose 4.1 per cent year-over-year in Q4, with the steepest increases concentrated in metal fabrications, structural steel framing, concrete, and plumbing. Factory construction costs continued to lead all building types, rising 6.2 per cent year-over-year.

The report also discusses ongoing fiscal and policy pressures, including tighter provincial budgets, slowing population growth, and heightened trade and geopolitical risks which will influence how housing and infrastructure projects are financed and delivered.

"Canada's building needs aren't going away, and neither are the challenges," added Gilbert. "But our industry is optimistic. We see a clear path forward if governments at all levels work with us to modernize procurement, reduce barriers, and streamline delivery. Together, we can keep building a strong Canada, together."

A copy of the latest economic report can be found here: https://www.cca-acc.com/advocacy/economic-insights/

The next Construction Quarterly Economic Insights report will be published in July 2026.

SOURCE Canadian Construction Association

Media contact: Anthony Valenti, Manager, Media Relations, [email protected].