11-episode docuseries will feature the realities of building Canada's housing and critical infrastructure

OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Construction Association (CCA) announced its Construction for Canadians Tour, a new national docuseries set to begin filming in June. The 12-week, cross-country tour will give Canadians a behind-the-scenes look at the work, people and expertise required to bring major projects to life at a time of ambitious national construction priorities.

"Canada has set bold goals for housing and infrastructure delivery," said Rodrigue Gilbert, President of CCA. "While construction is central to the homes, roads, hospitals and public infrastructure Canadians rely on every day, much of the work that goes into delivering these projects happens out of sight. This series is about opening the door and showing Canadians the incredible effort, coordination and skilled talent required to build our country."

Filmed as an 11-episode series, the Construction for Canadians Tour will travel across 10 provinces, visiting 21 stops at active construction sites and recently completed landmark projects alongside local elected officials and industry leaders.

"The success of Canada's construction sector depends on strong collaboration across the industry and with communities," said Gilbert. "Construction is often misunderstood. People see the final result but not the planning, technology, skilled trades and teamwork required to get there."

Through direct engagement on-site and candid conversations en-route, the tour will share industry insights and openly address common myths about construction, while highlighting the complexity, skilled expertise and significant investment required to deliver the infrastructure Canadians depend on every day.

Today's announcement comes on the eve of CCA's annual conference, where more than 500 Canadian construction leaders will gather to advance national priorities and strengthen cross-border collaboration amid evolving Canada–U.S. economic and infrastructure policy.

Full details of the Construction for Canadians Tour, including scheduled stops, will be released in the coming weeks.

About CCA:

CCA represents more than 18,000 member firms drawn from 57 local and provincial integrated partner associations across Canada. CCA gives voice to the public policy, legal and standards development goals of contractors, suppliers and allied business professionals working in, or with, Canada's institutional, commercial, industrial, civil and multi-residential construction industry.

The construction sector is one of Canada's largest employers and a major contributor to the country's economic success. The industry, 99.9 per cent of which is made up of small and medium enterprises, employs more than 1.6 million Canadians and contributes 7.3 per cent of Canada's Gross Domestic Product.

SOURCE Canadian Construction Association

For more information: Anthony Valenti, Manager, Media Relations, Canadian Construction Association, 613-608-2716, [email protected]