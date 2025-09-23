GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - On October 1, 2025, the Competition Bureau will host "Canada's Competition Summit 2025: Competition in a new economy." The full-day event will be held in Ottawa, with virtual attendance open to all.

The Summit will bring together thought leaders from across the public, private, academic and international spheres to explore how competition can help build a more affordable, prosperous, and resilient economy. Domestic and international experts will discuss actionable strategies to make markets work better for Canadian consumers, workers, and entrepreneurs.

Notable speakers include:

The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions; and

, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions; and Carolyn Rogers , Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada .

Canada's rapidly evolving economy brings new opportunities to create a stronger, fairer, and more dynamic marketplace. In this time of transformation, competition is a powerful tool to drive innovation, lower costs, and create lasting prosperity.

Quick facts

Canada's Competition Summit 2025 is the Competition Bureau's sixth annual summit.

. The Bureau's previous summits have focused on a variety of emerging issues: the growing use of artificial intelligence integrating competition considerations into policy development across all levels of Canadian government; the role of competition in the transition to a greener economy; competitive and economic growth following the COVID-19 pandemic; and best practices for competition enforcement in the digital era.



The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

