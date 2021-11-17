Canada's Challenger Bank™ To Host Investor Day March 7, 2022

Agenda Will Showcase Our Culture and Differentiated Value Creation

TORONTO, ON, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Equitable Group Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) (Equitable or Canada's Challenger Bank™) will host institutional investors and research analysts at an in-person Investor Day on March 7, 2022.

Equitable's senior leadership team will join Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer and Chadwick Westlake, Chief Financial Officer to present the next phase of the Bank's strategy. The session will focus on growth and diversification plans, demonstrate upcoming capabilities, and dive into evolving areas including open banking and digital bank innovation.

"We have consistently outperformed peers on a total shareholder return basis for the past decade. Our industry-best performance is a direct result of the consistent application of our approach to value creation for customers and investors. We are very enthusiastic about the opportunity to share strategic insights and showcase the depth and breadth of our world class leadership team," said Mr. Moor. "By March, we think the time will be right to host this event safely and in compliance with all public health requirements. We look forward to being the first Canadian bank to restore this very meaningful platform for investor relations and have free flowing dialogue in a dynamic setting."

In addition to presentations and Q&A sessions, institutional investors and analysts will tour the Bank and meet other members of Equitable's award-winning Challenger Bank team. While in-person capacity will be limited to institutional investors and analysts, a live webcast will be available to all investors and interested parties, including the opportunity to ask questions of management. Institutional investors and analysts will receive a personal invitation and are encouraged to reserve early as space is limited.

"March is an ideal time for this forum as we usher in our financial objectives for 2022, and we look to commence reporting segmented results by business lines in Q1 2022, as well as additional metrics that our stakeholders can use to measure progress," said Mr. Westlake. "We encourage everyone to participate in this event hosted by the Bank that challenges the status quo to enrich the lives of Canadians."

Equitable Group Inc. ("Equitable") trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C) and serves over three hundred thousand Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank (the "Bank") has grown to become the country's eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Equitable Bank provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named #1 Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2021 list. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.

