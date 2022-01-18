Canada's Challenger Bank™ Moves Investor Day to June 13, 2022

Change of Date Allows Institutional Investors, Analysts to Attend In Person

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Equitable Group Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) (Equitable or Canada's Challenger Bank™) has announced it will now hold its Investor Day for institutional investors and research analysts on June 13, 2022.

Originally planned for March, the date has been moved due to current pandemic restrictions on indoor gatherings and the event format, which will feature in-depth management presentations and opportunities for attendees to meet and engage with Equitable's broader leadership team. By hosting the event in person, Equitable's leaders will be able to better showcase the next phase of the Bank's strategies, demonstrate upcoming capabilities that will drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives, profile the Bank's growth opportunities, elaborate on digital innovations and deepen relationships with the Bank's institutional owners.

"This is an important event for Canada's Challenger Bank and one that is best suited to the intimacy of an in-person gathering where we can interact with our owners and their advisors without the limits imposed by virtual meetings. This setting will afford us the chance to dig deep into the fundamentals that have made Equitable a top performing bank over the past decade and do so in front an engaged audience," said Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Equitable Investor Day will be held at the Globe & Mail Centre in Toronto's King East Design District, just minutes from the downtown core and across from the site of Equitable Bank's future national headquarters at 25 Ontario Street. Updated invitations will be sent to institutional investors and sell-side analysts. A live webcast will be available to all investors and interested parties.

"June is an ideal month to host this seminal event because by then we will have established an early cadence for what we expect will be a record year of performance and will be free to preview new offerings that we plan to introduce in the second half of 2022," said Chadwick Westlake, Chief Financial Officer. "Based on RSVPs received when we first announced Investor Day, we anticipate a full house."

About Equitable

Equitable Group Inc. ("Equitable") trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C) and serves over three hundred thousand Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank (the "Bank") has grown to become the country's eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Equitable Bank provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named #1 Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2021 list. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.

