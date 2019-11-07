Canada's Centennial College opens representative office in the Philippines

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Centennial College is celebrating the opening of its first representative office in Manila, the Philippines. The Centennial College International Education Philippines Office will serve as a bridge between prospective students in the Philippines, local student recruitment partners, Centennial College and other Canadian colleges, including Fanshawe College and Fleming College.

The new Philippines office supports Canada's International Education Strategy. Building on the success of Canada's strong international education brand, the office will host information sessions about the Canadian education system, benefits of Centennial's career-oriented programs, and opportunities to study and work in Canada. The Manila office is the newest addition to Centennial College's global network of 11 offices in China, Vietnam, South Korea, India, Mexico and Panama.

Over the last five years the number of students from the Philippines studying at Centennial has grown rapidly from 15 learners in 2015 to 565 students today. In this important emerging market, Centennial's academic programs are in high demand. Canada-Philippines bilateral cooperation is critical to engaging with the evolving needs of industry, government and academic partners.

The opening of Centennial's International Education Philippines Office demonstrates a deep commitment to the people of the Philippines. The new Representative office will inform and influence pathways into the College by reigniting relationships with Filipino partner schools, community organizations and industries. The Philippines office staff is eager to build additional strategic partnerships with aligned sectors.

Over its 53-year history as a public college in Toronto, Centennial College has transformed itself from a local community college into one of the top destinations for international students in Canada. Centennial supported a full-time student enrolment of 27,000 – including 13,566 international students from 126 countries last year. It has been the #1 college choice for international students for six consecutive years.

Centennial College is known for its record of exemplary teaching, innovative programming and extensive partnership building. Internationalization is key to its differentiated position within the postsecondary market in Canada. Centennial has 88 partner institutions and 1,951 outbound pathways, comprised of more than 313 degree pathways, 31 master's degree pathways, 586 Canadian pathways, and 365 international pathways. The college offers two four-year degree programs, and three joint-degree programs with the University of Toronto and Ryerson University.

Suzhou Centennial College is the first Canadian college approved by China's Ministry of Education. This leading-edge learning site in Suzhou, near Shanghai, offers Canadian programs and credentials in China, as well as semester exchanges and credit transfer opportunities with Centennial programs in Toronto.

Centennial College programs rely on experiential learning with laboratory instruction, co-op education and industry placements. With seven specialized academic schools, Centennial offers more than 300 programs in business, engineering technology and applied science, communications, media, arts and design, community and health services, hospitality, tourism, culinary arts and transportation. There are also English Language Learning (ELL) and foundations programs for college and university preparation.

The Centennial College International Education Philippines Office will be fully operational after the official opening reception on November 7. The office is located in Corinthian Plaza, Paseo de Roxas, Makati City, in the same building as the American Chamber of Commerce and the Embassy of Papua New Guinea.

Special guests attending the reception include representatives from the Technological Institute of the Philippines, De La Salle University-Dasmariñas and Mapua University, as well as Humber College, Canadore College, Fleming College, Fanshawe College and University Canada West. Also in attendance were the Trade Commissioner for Education from the Embassy of Canada, and thePresident of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines.

