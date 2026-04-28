Canada's Building Trades Unions Calls for Higher Safety Standards as Canada Marks National Day of Mourning

OTTAWA, ON, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - This National Day of Mourning, Canada's Building Trades Unions calls on workers and employers across the construction industry to remember the workers whose lives have been cut short on the job, reflect on the devastating impact jobsite deaths have on families, coworkers and communities, and recommit to raising the standards that protect every worker.

CBTU will host its National Day of Mourning ceremony at 11:00 a.m. at Major's Hill Park, where workers, labour leaders, government representatives and families will gather to remember those lost and reaffirm the commitment to safer workplaces across Canada.

"On the National Day of Mourning, Canada's Building Trades Unions stand shoulder to shoulder with workers across the country to remember those we've lost to workplace accidents and occupational illness," said Executive Director Sean Strickland. "Honouring their memory is more than remembrance, it means action. We will continue raising health and safety standards to ensure the highest standards are embedded throughout our industry. Every worker should return home safely at the end of the day, and we will continue pushing for the standards and accountability needed to make that a reality."

As workers gather today in remembrance, Canada's Building Trades Unions renews its commitment to turning remembrance into action by raising standards, advancing prevention and strengthening accountability across the construction industry.

The lives lost on the job demand more than reflection, they demand continued action to make every workplace safer for every worker.

SOURCE Canada's Building Trades Unions

Media Contact: Jennifer White, [email protected]