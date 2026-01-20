Building Alberta: Passenger Rail, Good Jobs, and Economic MomentumCanada's Building Trades Unions, Building Trades of Alberta and Friends of CABR Sign MOU to Advance Calgary-Banff Passenger Rail

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's Building Trades Unions (CBTU), Building Trades of Alberta (BTA), and Friends of Calgary Airport–Banff Rail (CABR) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalize collaboration in support of building the Calgary Airport–Downtown–Bow Valley–Banff passenger rail system.

The agreement signals a shared commitment to move from years of study to construction on one of Canada's most shovel-ready passenger rail projects, creating good-paying union jobs, strengthening Alberta's economy, and building confidence in Canada's ability to deliver major infrastructure.

CABR represents an immediate opportunity to put Canada's skilled tradespeople to work while diversifying Alberta's economy. Designed primarily within an existing CPKC rail corridor and supported by MOUs with CPKC and the Canada Infrastructure Bank, the project is positioned to advance far more quickly than typical greenfield infrastructure. CABR was formally submitted in December 2025 to the federal Major Projects Office as a Project of National Interest.

"Canada has the workforce and the need," said Sean Strickland, Executive Director of Canada's Building Trades Unions. "This agreement reflects our members' readiness to build nation-building infrastructure that delivers good jobs and long-term public value."

Independent analysis estimates that combined Calgary Airport - Downtown Express (CADE) and CABR construction from Downtown to Banff would support approximately 9,900 job-years, equivalent to roughly 1,700 full-time jobs, generate nearly $700 million in economic output over a three-year build, and create hundreds of permanent operational jobs. Over the long term, the project is projected to support more than 22,000 jobs through tourism and related economic activity.

"Alberta's building trades are ready to build," said Terry Parker, Executive Director of Building Trades Alberta. "Investing in projects like CABR puts Albertans to work, supports apprentices, and delivers infrastructure that strengthens the province." The MOU emphasizes safety, quality, apprenticeship training, and inclusive workforce development, while recognizing the importance of coordination across municipal, provincial, and federal governments. Advancing CABR now would increase good-paying unionized employment and bring more opportunity to Alberta's next generation of major infrastructure projects.

"Passenger rail from the airport through downtown Calgary to Banff is more than transportation, it's an economic development strategy," said Adam Waterous, Chair of Liricon Capital and lead proponent of CABR. "This MOU demonstrates alignment between labour, proponents, and advocates. With collaboration across governments, Alberta can show leadership by building infrastructure that works for workers, communities, and the economy."

About CABR

Calgary Airport–Banff Rail (CABR) is a proposed 150-kilometre passenger rail system connecting Calgary International Airport to downtown Calgary via access to CADE, to stations in west Calgary, and communities in the Bow Valley Corridor through to Banff. The project is designed to improve labour mobility, support the visitor economy, reduce congestion and emissions, and strengthen Alberta's long-term economic diversification. CABR leverages an existing rail corridor, private and institutional capital, and proven delivery models to accelerate implementation. Learn more at https://friendsofcabr.com/.

About CADE

Calgary Airport–Downtown Express (CADE) is a companion passenger rail initiative to CABR focused on high-frequency service between Calgary International Airport and downtown Calgary. CADE has been identified by the Province of Alberta as a Provincial priority and supports Calgary's role as a global gateway city, enhances workforce access to the airport district, and forms the urban backbone of the broader regional passenger rail network envisioned for southern Alberta.

About CBTU

Canada's Building Trades Unions are an organization representing 14 international unions in the construction, maintenance and fabrication industries that collectively represent 600,000 skilled trades workers in Canada who work in more than 60 different trades and occupations and generate six per cent of Canada's GDP. CBTU's mission is to advocate for public policy and work opportunities that benefit our members and improves the living and working conditions for construction workers across Canada. Learn more at www.buildingtrades.ca.

About BTA

The Building Trades of Alberta (BTA) proudly promotes and coordinates the interests of 60,000 unionized skilled trades workers in the construction, maintenance, residential, and fabrication industries. The BTA is made up of 18 Alberta-based union locals, united by a mission to build greatness through growth, representation and a user-friendly industry. Together with its industry, training and government partners, the BTA focuses on making it easier to do the hardest work out there. Learn more at https://bta.ca/.

