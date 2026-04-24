Canada's Building Trades Unions National Conference, April 27-29, 2026: "Canada's Future Is Union‑Made"

GATINEAU, QC, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's Building Trades Unions will gather national leaders, industry experts, and elected officials at its annual conference April 27–29, 2026 at the Hilton Lac‑Leamy under the theme "Canada's Future is Union‑Made." As our nation stands at a defining moment for Canadian infrastructure, the conference will showcase how unionized skilled tradespeople are leading the delivery of major projects that strengthen our economy, communities, and global standing.

Conference Details and Overview

Canada's Future is Union-Made (CNW Group/Canada's Building Trades Unions)

Monday April 27 – Wednesday April 29, 2026

Join Canada's top infrastructure minds and dynamic voices April 27–29 for a powerful three-day conference that blends urgent action, bold vision, and unforgettable moments:

Day one launches with the VitalCog Suicide Prevention in the Construction Workplace workshop and opening ceremonies, featuring conversations with Canada's top project leaders and elected officials about major national projects;

Day two honours the National Day of Mourning at Major's Hill Park before an dynamic afternoon plenary featuring a Political Pundits Panel, multiple energy infrastructure panels with top industry leaders sharing how to position Canada as a global powerhouse;

Day three kicks off with the Ottawa River Dancers then moves into focused industry dialogues with policymakers and culminates in a rousing keynote from a champion MMA athlete-turned-motivational speaker, sparking inspiration, leadership, and action across the unionized skilled trades.

Sessions will highlight workforce development, mental health and safety, and strategic collaboration between unions, industry and government to advance projects of national significance.

About CBTU

Canada's Building Trades Unions are an organization representing 14 international unions in the construction, maintenance and fabrication industries that collectively represent 500,000 skilled trades workers in Canada who work in more than 60 different trades and occupations and generate seven per cent of Canada's GDP. CBTU's mission is to advocate for public policy and work opportunities that benefit our members and improves the living and working conditions for unionized construction workers across Canada.

Learn more at www.buildingtrades.ca

SOURCE Canada's Building Trades Unions

Daily media advisories will list key plenary speakers. Credentialed media please RSVP to [email protected].