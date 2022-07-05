Canada's biggest Margarita Festival is back - Margapalooza 2022

"Last summer we launched our first annual Margapalooza event and guests couldn't get enough of the wild flavours that we came up with," says Caley "Rodeo" French, VP of Marketing at Lone Star Texas Grill. "We knew we had to do something even bigger this year so we've amped up our margarita menu to bring more wild and unique flavours than ever before!"

Available now until September 6, Lone Star Texas Grill locations across Ontario will play host to Canada's biggest margarita festival. With 22 unique and creative flavours to choose from, this year's Margapalooza headliners include:

Salty Pickle

Mango Habanero

Rocket Man (Rocket Popsicle)

Fuzzy Peach

Churro-rita (Churro flavoured)

"Margapalooza allows our guests the chance to reconnect with friends and family this summer over a fun cocktail experience on the patio. We truly believe these are some of the most unique frozen cocktails in Canada and we are happy to be able to offer them for dine-in, take-out and delivery."

Margapalooza is an event that includes a wide variety of flavours, from classic margaritas like Lime on the Rocks all the way to the candy covered Fuzzy Peach margarita.

Margapalooza is on now through September 6 for dine-in, take-out and delivery.

About Lone Star Texas Grill

Lone Star Texas Grill is Canada's largest full-service Tex-Mex restaurant, with 23 locations across Ontario. Since opening its doors in Ottawa in 1986, Lone Star has remained true to its roots, preparing the most authentic and fresh Tex-Mex, north of the border. Lone Star's signature items include award-winning fajitas, classic Tex-Mex and a wide array of Texas-sized margaritas. Experience the big & bold tastes of Texas, right here at home.

Learn more at: www.lonestar.ca

SOURCE Lone Star Texas

For further information: Lindsey Hutchins, [email protected]