Canada's Best Independent Music Video to be Announced on March 13th During the 3rd Annual CIMVAs Virtual Awards Show
Mar 09, 2021, 08:35 ET
TORONTO, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Awards Show for The 3rd Annual Canadian Independent Music Video Awards will be taking place on March 13th at 6:30 PM ET. Due to pandemic restrictions, the event will be held virtually, but that won't stop the CIMVA team from holding a proper celebration of the incredible videos that were created by artists all over the country, just for the last year. The event will feature Canada's best music videos, decided with input by over 20,000 Canadians and Dropout's team of judges. As well, never before seen performances by some of the country's best up and coming independent acts and of course, the announcement of the winners of this year's over $3,500 worth of cash & prizes, and acceptance speeches.
The Livestream awards show will feature performances by Apricity, Moscow Apartment, Mountain Head, Trick Casket, Queens & Kings, Alex Leggett, Shook Planet, and Pineo and Loeb. Performances have been professionally pre-recorded by the Toronto-based digital and video production agency Toronto Creatives with help from Toronto's Rehearsal Factory, as well as submitted from artist's studios. The show will be available exclusively through Dropout Entertainment's website. The event organizers realize that this is a hard time for many Canadians, but would like as many as possible to join in the celebration, so they have decided to make tickets for this event available in a Pay What You Can format. Tickets are available at independentmusicvideoawards.com.
The Canadian Independent Music Video Awards were created by Dropout Entertainment, to shine a spotlight on the incredible talent and work that is created by independent artists and filmmakers from across Canada. Artists signed to major labels with huge production budgets are often celebrated, but this is the first awards show of its type, not only in Canada but the world, that exclusively celebrates the music videos of independent artists. The contest has grown exponentially since its inception, with this year's contest receiving close to 250 video submissions from all genres and votes from over 20,000 individual Canadians from every corner of the country. The grand prize winner of this year's contest will receive $500 cash from Toronto Creatives, one year's worth of beer from Steam Whistle Brewing, one year's worth of tea from Tea Squared, a year's subscription to Sonicbids, and a $100 gift card from Long & Mcquade. Prizes will also be awarded to genre winners in the categories of Best Rock, Pop, Indie, Metal, Country, Indigenous, Folk, Hip-Hop & best Lockdown video, a category we're hoping will be exclusive to the 2021 awards show.
"We are very excited to present this country's best music videos on March 13th," says Dropout Entertainment's Jesse Read. "When the pandemic hit we weren't sure what kind of videos, if any, would come out of 2020. But as you'll see on the show, the music videos that were submitted are incredible, and the support that came behind these independent artists during such a hard time has truly been astonishing to see. It's a testament to the resilience of Canadian artists and their fans"
Join Dropout Entertainment in this year's celebration of Canada's best independent music videos, tickets and more info can be found at www.independentmusicvideoawards.com
