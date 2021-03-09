Canada's Best Independent Music Video to be Announced on March 13th During the 3rd Annual CIMVAs Virtual Awards Show

The Canadian Independent Music Video Awards were created by Dropout Entertainment, to shine a spotlight on the incredible talent and work that is created by independent artists and filmmakers from across Canada. Artists signed to major labels with huge production budgets are often celebrated, but this is the first awards show of its type, not only in Canada but the world, that exclusively celebrates the music videos of independent artists. The contest has grown exponentially since its inception, with this year's contest receiving close to 250 video submissions from all genres and votes from over 20,000 individual Canadians from every corner of the country. The grand prize winner of this year's contest will receive $500 cash from Toronto Creatives, one year's worth of beer from Steam Whistle Brewing , one year's worth of tea from Tea Squared , a year's subscription to Sonicbids , and a $100 gift card from Long & Mcquade . Prizes will also be awarded to genre winners in the categories of Best Rock, Pop, Indie, Metal, Country, Indigenous, Folk, Hip-Hop & best Lockdown video, a category we're hoping will be exclusive to the 2021 awards show.

"We are very excited to present this country's best music videos on March 13th," says Dropout Entertainment's Jesse Read. "When the pandemic hit we weren't sure what kind of videos, if any, would come out of 2020. But as you'll see on the show, the music videos that were submitted are incredible, and the support that came behind these independent artists during such a hard time has truly been astonishing to see. It's a testament to the resilience of Canadian artists and their fans"

Join Dropout Entertainment in this year's celebration of Canada's best independent music videos, tickets and more info can be found at www.independentmusicvideoawards.com

Boilerplate: Dropout Entertainment is the newest voice in Canadian Music. Founded by Canadian musician and content creator Jesse Read, Dropout Entertainment has grown and gone on to interview many incredible Canadian artists and entertainers. Dropout is on a mission to shine a light on real Canadian Music, featuring live performances, photography, mini-docs, reviews and interviews with artists of all genres. In early 2020 Dropout Entertainment launched Dropout Radio, an Internet radio station that streams the best in independent Canadian music 24/7.

