Canada's aluminium industry ready to work with government on the benefits of CUSMA

MONTREAL, Dec. 13, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canadian aluminium industry will work with the governments of Canada and the United States to realize the significant benefits offered by the CUSMA.

After conducting a detailed review, the Aluminium Association of Canada believes that the trade agreement signed this week is an important step towards a sustainable future for our world-class industry in the country.

"CUSMA will help strengthen Canada's relationship with its main trading partner, the United States," said Jean Simard, President and CEO of the Aluminium Association of Canada. "The agreement will bring significant benefits to the Canadian economy as a whole and to our industry."

With 90% of Canada's aluminium production going abroad, it is recognized as a significant exporter within the global industry. As such, we have supported CUSMA from the beginning of the negotiation to its conclusion. It provides a sustainable and predictable framework for our trade and lays the foundation for a modernization of the way our three countries do business in order to make the most of this renewed trade space. Furthermore, Mr. Trudeau's Government worked with members of all parties to secure never before seen recognition of the importance of the aluminium sector in the North American industrial economy.

In this perspective, we encourage all parliamentarians to vote for the ratification of CUSMA and to facilitate its passage as soon as possible.

The efforts of the Canadian negotiation team to deliver CUSMA now allows us to work within this framework with governments on the issue of unfair competition, including the illegitimate entry of aluminium products onto the continent from third countries. With modern tools such as the Canadian import surveillance model, "ICL", implemented by Ms. Freeland and her team in record time last summer. This system provides strategic visibility on imports of aluminum products into Canada.

As part of the ongoing collaboration between the Government of Canada and industry, we intend to initiate discussions with the government to encourage Mexico to implement a similar measure, which would help limit the arrival of products that do not comply with the rules of the agreement between our three countries.

The Canadian industry believes in the importance of free trade and looks forward to working with the Government of Canada to ensure that trade is fair and complies with Canadian law and trade agreements.

About the Aluminium Association of Canada ( www.aluminium.ca/en )

The Aluminium Association of Canada (AAC) is a non-profit organization representing three Canadian world-class aluminium producers: Alcoa, Alouette, and Rio Tinto operating nine smelters in Canada, eight of which are in Quebec, and employing over 8,700 workers. For more information, visit www.aluminium.ca or Twitter @AAC_aluminium.

SOURCE Aluminum Association of Canada

For further information: Lambert Gosselin, Tact Intelligence-conseil, 514-659-0603

Related Links

ledialoguesurlaluminium.com

