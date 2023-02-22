Canada's Agriculture Day Celebrated by Millions Across the Country

GUELPH, ON, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Centre for Food Integrity (CCFI) is thrilled to announce the resounding success of Canada's Agriculture Day, celebrated on February 15, 2023. This 7th annual day, which has become a powerful platform for showcasing Canadian agriculture and the people who make it possible, reached more than 135 million people and trended #1 on Twitter for 15 consecutive hours.

The overwhelming response to Canada's Agriculture Day on social media is a testament to the pride and passion that farmers and participants of the Canadian food system feel for their work. The day was marked by a flood of positive messages and engagement on social media and in the news, demonstrating a shared appreciation for the people and practices that make Canada's agriculture industry one of the best in the world.

The highlight of the day's success was #CdnAgDay trending as the number one hashtag on Twitter for 15 consecutive hours and staying trending for 38 hours in total. "We are thrilled to see such incredible engagement and participation from Canadians across the country," said John Jamieson, President and CEO of the Canadian Centre for Food Integrity. "This year's impressive reach and social media presence reflects the importance and appreciation of Canadian agriculture and the need to continue to celebrate and promote it."

The CCFI thanks everyone who contributed to making the day a huge success and looks forward to continuing to celebrate and showcase the hard work, dedication, and passion of the many individuals and organizations that make up our agriculture industry.

As preparations begin for Canada's Agriculture Day 2024, the CCFI invites potential financial partners to consider joining in this celebration of Canadian agriculture and the people who make it possible. By supporting Canada's Agriculture Day 2024, you will demonstrate your commitment to a strong, sustainable, and resilient Canadian food system.

