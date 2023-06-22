Canada's 2SLGBTQI+ Community Resource Directory Helps Folks Find Support, Safer Spaces

TORONTO, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - It's Pride season and what better way to celebrate than with the launch of Canada's newest 2SLGBTQI+ community resource directory, created by IN Magazine.

The IN Directory is a national community resource directory for 2SLGBTQI+ specific programs, services and supports currently featuring 325 community resource listings across all 10 provinces and three territories: from St. John's to Victoria, Iqaluit to Windsor, and everywhere in between.

Visitors can access the directory in a grid or map view and filter search results by province, city/town, category (i.e., community programs; health care; mental health and addictions; trans; crisis and helplines; employment, education and training; housing, emergency housing and shelters; sexual health; youth; abuse and assault; arts and culture; people with disabilities; children and family services; legal; African, Caribbean and Black; faith and spirituality; Indigenous peoples; older adults; Francophones; newcomers; and sport and recreation) and keyword search.

Each community resource listing contains a detailed overview of 2SLGBTQI+ specific programs, services and supports offered by organizations and service providers and contact information including a website, phone and/or text support number and social media handles.

"We know that 2SLGBTQI+ Canadians are more likely to be victims of violent crimes like hate crimes, more likely to experience poor mental health outcomes and to be diagnosed with a mood or anxiety disorder and more likely to have seriously contemplated suicide in their lifetimes," says Jumol Royes, IN's director of communications and community engagement.

"The need for trusted information sources to help folks find support and safer spaces is greater than ever. This digital directory will serve as a living resource navigation tool that is continually expanded and updated in partnership with diverse 2SLGBTQI+ communities."

The IN Directory is co-created by IN Magazine – Canada's leading 2SLGBTQI+ digital publication, website and community platform – and 2SLGBTQI+ community members, and proudly sponsored by Pride Parenthood with Anova Fertility and Reproductive Health.

Visit: inmagazine.ca/directory

