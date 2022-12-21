Other stamps will continue to honour Indigenous leaders and celebrate Black History Month

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The 2023 Canadian stamp program will celebrate some of the country's most accomplished individuals, historic milestones, and the holidays that bring communities together. The lineup includes these topics, among others:

Canada's first definitive stamp to honour His Majesty King Charles III, who was proclaimed Canada's new head of state on September 10, 2022 .

. Six new stamps that demonstrate how a picture is worth a thousand words

Quebec activists and trailblazers.

activists and trailblazers. A hockey pioneer who broke boundaries and gave back to his sport and community.

A courageous Canadian in the resistance during the Second World War.

Stamps will also be issued in several popular annual series:

A new stamp to celebrate Black History Month.

The annual flower series will feature the delicate ranunculus, a favourite of gardeners and the soon-to-be-wed.

The fundraising stamp for the Canada Post Community Foundation, which supports children and youth.

Three new stamps will honour Indigenous leaders in the second stamp issue of the series.

The second stamp issue to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

New Eid, Diwali and Hanukkah stamps will mark these important celebrations.

Annual Christmas and holiday stamp issues will celebrate the Nativity story and creatively depict the beauty of the Canadian winter.

Canada Post is proud of its role as one of Canada's storytellers. The independent Stamp Advisory Committee recommends the subjects for the annual stamp program and relies on thoughtful input from groups and individuals to choose subjects that are meaningful to all Canadians.

