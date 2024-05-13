Canada's 100 Best Restaurants List 2024 Has Arrived!

May 13, 2024, 20:00 ET
MONTREAL'S MON LAPIN IS CANADA'S BEST RESTAURANT FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW
TORONTO, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's 100 Best Restaurants List 2024 paints a vibrant portrait of Canada's culinary scene. The magazine – celebrating its 10th Anniversary – is a yearly guide to the best dining destinations across the country, with restaurant reviews and insider tips from Canadian food writers and culinary tastemakers. The publication is available online at https://canadas100best.com and newsstands May 21st.
Led by Editor-in-Chief and Publisher Jacob Richler, C100B is a showcase of Canada's top culinary offerings as selected by a team of 150 judges, including:
"The quality of our list and the publication we build around it is better than ever. The result is an asset to discriminating diners - locals and travellers alike," said Jacob Richler. "It's a great time to be dining out in Canada."
THE 2024 TOP 10 BEST RESTAURANTS:
- Mon Lapin (Montreal, QC)
- Edulis (Toronto, ON)
- Alo (Toronto, ON)
- 20 Victoria (Toronto, ON)
- Langdon Hall (Cambridge, ON)
- Restaurant Pearl Morissette (Jordan Station, ON)
- Published on Main (Vancouver, BC)
- Beba (Montreal, QC)
- Bar Kismet (Halifax, NS)
- Kissa Tanto (Vancouver, BC)
THE 2024 TOP 10 BEST NEW RESTAURANTS:
- Marilena (Victoria, BC)
- Casa Paco (Toronto, ON)
- Sushi Yugen (Toronto, ON)
- Bar Prima (Toronto, ON)
- Sabayon (Montreal, QC)
- Casavant (Montreal, QC)
- Espace Old Mill (Stanbridge, QC)
- Buvette Daphnée (Ottawa, ON)
- Parapluie (Montreal, QC)
- Magari by Oca (Vancouver, BC)
NEW TO THE TOP 10
Toronto's 20 Victoria and Halifax's Bar Kismet are in the top 10 for the first time.
NEW TO THE TOP 20:
Toronto's Quetzal is new to the top 20.
Best New Restaurant Marilena (Victoria, BC) and seven other restaurants are new to the top 50 – including Aburi Hana, which makes its debut at #33.
All told, 19 restaurants are new to the list. 8 of those opened just last year.
Overall, Montreal retains its status as the nation's culinary capital – with 28 restaurants on the list compared to Toronto's 24. But Ontario edges Quebec with a total of 34 restaurants on the list compared to 33 in Quebec.
THE AWARDS GO TO…
- Best New Restaurant (sponsored by Tourisme Montréal): Marilena Café + Raw Bar (Victoria, BC)
- Best Restaurant (sponsored by Nespresso Professional): Mon Lapin (Montreal, QC)
- Best Sommelier team (sponsored by Lingua Franca): Vanya Filipovic and Alex Landry at Mon Lapin (Montreal, QC)
- Best Pastry Chef: Kenta Takahashi, Boulevard, Vancouver (3 TIME WINNER)
- People's Choice Award (sponsored by Uber Eats): Änkôr (Canmore, AB)
- Best Destination Restaurant (sponsored by Champlain at Fairmont Le Château Frontenac): Langdon Hall (Cambridge, ON)
- Best New Restaurant Design: Bar Prima (Toronto, ON)
- The American Express Award for Community Leadership: Paul Toussaint at Kamúy (Montreal, QC)
BEST BARS
The 2024 issue also includes Canada's 50 Best Bars – useful reviews on where to sip across the nation – including a focus on summer patios.
THE 2024 TOP 10 BEST BARS ACROSS THE COUNTRY ARE:
- Bar Pompette (Toronto, ON)
- Civil Liberties (Toronto, ON)
- Cloakroom Bar (Montreal, QC)
- Atwater Cocktail Club (Montreal, QC)
- Bar Mordecai (Toronto, ON)
- Library Bar at The Fairmont Royal York (Toronto, ON)
- Dear Friend Bar (Dartmouth, NS)
- The Keefer Bar (Vancouver, BC)
- Cocktail Bar (Toronto, ON)
- Proof (Calgary, AB)
AWARDS:
- Best Bar: Bar Pompette (Toronto, ON)
- Best Bartender (sponsored by Altos Tequila): Kate Boushel (Groupe Barroco, Montreal)
- Best New Bar (sponsored by Dobel Tequila): Bagheera (Vancouver, BC)
