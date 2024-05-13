Canada's 100 Best Restaurants List 2024 Has Arrived!

MONTREAL'S MON LAPIN IS CANADA'S BEST RESTAURANT FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

TORONTO, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's 100 Best Restaurants List 2024 paints a vibrant portrait of Canada's culinary scene. The magazine – celebrating its 10th Anniversary – is a yearly guide to the best dining destinations across the country, with restaurant reviews and insider tips from Canadian food writers and culinary tastemakers. The publication is available online at https://canadas100best.com and newsstands May 21st.

Led by Editor-in-Chief and Publisher Jacob Richler, C100B is a showcase of Canada's top culinary offerings as selected by a team of 150 judges, including:

Mon Lapin Blood in a Blanket, asparagus. Photo by Maude Chauvin. (CNW Group/Canada's 100 Best) Langdon Hall’s Jason Bangerter. Photo by Colin Faulkner. (CNW Group/Canada's 100 Best) Marilena seafood tower. Photo by Allison Kuhl. (CNW Group/Canada's 100 Best)

Pay Chen

Tommy Dion

Sal Howell

Marie-Claude Lortie

Sarah Musgrave

Bonnie Stern

"The quality of our list and the publication we build around it is better than ever. The result is an asset to discriminating diners - locals and travellers alike," said Jacob Richler. "It's a great time to be dining out in Canada."

THE 2024 TOP 10 BEST RESTAURANTS:

Mon Lapin ( Montreal, QC ) Edulis ( Toronto, ON ) Alo ( Toronto, ON ) 20 Victoria ( Toronto, ON ) Langdon Hall ( Cambridge, ON ) Restaurant Pearl Morissette ( Jordan Station, ON ) Published on Main ( Vancouver, BC ) Beba ( Montreal, QC ) Bar Kismet ( Halifax, NS ) Kissa Tanto ( Vancouver, BC )

THE 2024 TOP 10 BEST NEW RESTAURANTS:

Marilena ( Victoria, BC ) Casa Paco ( Toronto, ON ) Sushi Yugen ( Toronto, ON ) Bar Prima ( Toronto, ON ) Sabayon ( Montreal, QC ) Casavant ( Montreal, QC ) Espace Old Mill (Stanbridge, QC) Buvette Daphnée ( Ottawa, ON ) Parapluie ( Montreal, QC ) Magari by Oca ( Vancouver, BC )

NEW TO THE TOP 10

Toronto's 20 Victoria and Halifax's Bar Kismet are in the top 10 for the first time.

NEW TO THE TOP 20:

Toronto's Quetzal is new to the top 20.

Best New Restaurant Marilena (Victoria, BC) and seven other restaurants are new to the top 50 – including Aburi Hana, which makes its debut at #33.

All told, 19 restaurants are new to the list. 8 of those opened just last year.

Overall, Montreal retains its status as the nation's culinary capital – with 28 restaurants on the list compared to Toronto's 24. But Ontario edges Quebec with a total of 34 restaurants on the list compared to 33 in Quebec.

THE AWARDS GO TO…

Best New Restaurant (sponsored by Tourisme Montréal): Marilena Café + Raw Bar ( Victoria, BC )

) Best Restaurant (sponsored by Nespresso Professional): Mon Lapin ( Montreal, QC )

) Best Sommelier team (sponsored by Lingua Franca): Vanya Filipovic and Alex Landry at Mon Lapin ( Montreal, QC )

and at Mon Lapin ( ) Best Pastry Chef: Kenta Takahashi , Boulevard, Vancouver (3 TIME WINNER)

, Boulevard, (3 TIME WINNER) People's Choice Award (sponsored by Uber Eats): Änkôr ( Canmore, AB )

) Best Destination Restaurant (sponsored by Champlain at Fairmont Le Château Frontenac ): Langdon Hall ( Cambridge, ON )

at Fairmont Le Château ): ( ) Best New Restaurant Design: Bar Prima ( Toronto, ON )

) The American Express Award for Community Leadership: Paul Toussaint at Kamúy ( Montreal, QC )

BEST BARS

The 2024 issue also includes Canada's 50 Best Bars – useful reviews on where to sip across the nation – including a focus on summer patios.

THE 2024 TOP 10 BEST BARS ACROSS THE COUNTRY ARE:

Bar Pompette ( Toronto, ON ) Civil Liberties ( Toronto, ON ) Cloakroom Bar (Montreal, QC) Atwater Cocktail Club (Montreal, QC) Bar Mordecai ( Toronto, ON ) Library Bar at The Fairmont Royal York ( Toronto, ON ) Dear Friend Bar (Dartmouth, NS) The Keefer Bar ( Vancouver, BC ) Cocktail Bar ( Toronto, ON ) Proof ( Calgary, AB )

AWARDS:

Best Bar: Bar Pompette ( Toronto, ON )

) Best Bartender (sponsored by Altos Tequila): Kate Boushel (Groupe Barroco, Montreal )

(Groupe Barroco, ) Best New Bar (sponsored by Dobel Tequila): Bagheera ( Vancouver, BC )

On newsstands across Canada and on Apple News+ starting on May 20, 2023. Available for download at canadas100best.com

X: @CanadasBest100 Instagram: @CanadasBest100 Facebook: @CanadasBest100

About Canada's 100 Best List

C100B is the place to go for restaurant and bar openings and food-forward stories. Canada's 100 Best is a celebration of our country's vibrant food scene; it's a rallying point for in-the-know culinary adventurers.

SOURCE Canada's 100 Best

For further information: For further information, interviews and images, contact: Aileen O'Sullivan, spPR at [email protected] or 613.583.5565