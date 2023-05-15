Canada's 100 Best Restaurants List 2023 Has Arrived

MONTREAL'S MON LAPIN IS CANADA'S BEST RESTAURANT

TORONTO, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's 100 Best Restaurants List 2023, published today, paints a vibrant portrait of the Canadian culinary scene. The List offers Canadians the most accessible guide to the country's top dining destinations, with information-packed reviews, and hot tips from food writers and culinary tastemakers across the country. The results are available online today at https://canadas100best.com and on magazine newsstands across the country starting May 22, 2023.

The annual publication, led by Editor-in-Chief Jacob Richler, is a showcase of Canada's best places to dine as selected by a team of 135 judges, including:

"We always pride ourselves on the quality of our best restaurants lists–but all the same, this 2023 edition is a standout. We had more judges than ever before dining out with enthusiasm all across the country–and giving us their invaluable, thoughtful feedback," said Jacob Richler. "For the first time since 2019, the restaurants they ate at were operating at full stride, firing on all cylinders, their momentum uninterrupted. This list reflects that. Our new number 1 restaurant Mon Lapin is helming a delicious way forward in Montreal's gastronomy. It's a great time to be dining out in Canada."

The List is renowned for being an unbiased metric of restaurant quality in Canada, and represents the consensus of the diverse, knowledgeable insights of the judges. It is tabulated using a rigorous evaluation method and a bespoke software program.

THE 2023 TOP 20 BEST RESTAURANTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY ARE: 1. Mon Lapin (Montreal) 2. Alo (Toronto) 3. Published on Main (Vancouver) 4. Edulis (Toronto) 5. The Restaurant at Pearl Morissette (Jordan Station, ON) 6. St. Lawrence (Vancouver) 7. Langdon Hall (Cambridge) 8. Beba (Verdun) 9. AnnaLena (Vancouver) 10. Kissa Tanto (Vancouver) 11. 20 Victoria (Toronto) 12. Bar Kismet (Halifax) 13. Major Tom (Calgary) 14. Giulia (Toronto) 15. Pichai (Montreal) 16. Monarque (Montreal) 17. Prime Seafood Palace (Toronto) 18. Canoe (Toronto) 19. Sushi Masaki Saito (Toronto) 20. Hawksworth (Vancouver)

THE 2023 TOP 10 BEST NEW RESTAURANTS ARE: 1. Prime Seafood Palace (Toronto) 2. Cabaret l'Enfer (Montreal) 3. Portage (St. John's) 4. Wild Blue (Whistler, BC) 5. Café Lunette (Halifax) 6. Lupo (Banff) 7. Fawn (Halifax) 8. Sunnys Chinese (Toronto) 9. Peacock (Halifax) 10. The Royal Hotel (Picton, ON)

Three restaurants — AnnaLena and Kissa Tanto (both in Vancouver) and Beba (in Verdun, QC) — are new to the top 10 this year.

Four others — led by the hard-charging 20 Victoria and 2023's Best New Restaurant, Prime Seafood Palace — are new to the Top 20. Montreal's Pichai was 45th last year, it is now 15th and Vancouver's Hawksworth is up from 25th to 20th.

Ten restaurants have entered the Top 50 for the first time: 20 Victoria (Toronto), Prime Seafood Palace (Toronto), Salle Climatisée (Montreal), Gia Vin & Grill (Montreal), Cabaret l'Enfer (Montreal), Portage (St. John's), Mott 32 (Vancouver), The Pine (Collingwood, ON), Paloma (Montreal) and Île Flottante (Montreal).

25 restaurants are new to the List this year.

4 of the Ten Best New Restaurants are from the East Coast.

THE AWARDS GO TO…

Best New Restaurant: Prime Seafood Palace, Toronto

Best Sommelier: Véronique Dalle, Foxy, Montreal

Best Pastry Chef: Kenta Takahashi , Boulevard, Vancouver

, Boulevard, Best Restaurant Bar: Major Tom , Calgary

, Best Destination Restaurant: Restaurant Pearl Morissette, Jordan Station, Ontario

Best New Restaurant Design: Giannone Petricone Associates for The Royal Hotel, Picton, Ontario

BEST BARS

The 2023 issue also includes Canada's 50 Best Bars – a comprehensive guide with reviews on where to sip and savour across the nation – including a focus on summer patios.

About Canada's 100 Best List

The home for sophisticated food lovers, C100B is created by and for people who love to eat: restaurant+bar enthusiasts, home cooks and anyone who wants to make an informed decision about where to go on their next night out or what to cook when they're staying in. It's the place to go for restaurant and bar openings, food-forward stories, and unique recipes. Canada's 100 Best is not just a celebration of our country's vibrant food scene; it's a rallying point for in-the-know culinary adventurers.

About Editor-in-Chief, Jacob Richler

An award-winning journalist and writer, Jacob Richler is the founding editor of Canada's 100 Best Restaurants, a biannual publication launched in March 2015. A food columnist and restaurant critic for over twenty-five years, Jacob has co-authored three cookbooks and wrote about Canadian cuisine in his book: My Canada Includes Foie Gras. His recent collaboration with David Hawksworth – Hawksworth: The Cookbook – won Silver in the General Cookbooks category at the 2021 Taste Canada awards.

