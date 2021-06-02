Canada's 100 Best Reimagines Best Restaurants List with The 100

New magazine issue celebrates 100 things to love about Canada's culinary scene right now.

TORONTO, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The annual Canada's 100 Best Restaurants list has been the ultimate national dining guide for seven years, but this year the magazine has changed course. The 100 is a close-up look at the best of our fast-evolving national food scene.

"We wanted to celebrate the Canadian culinary scene and focus on quality like we always have but without ranking restaurants," explains EIC Jacob Richler.

The 100 profiles100 wide-ranging things happening coast-to-coast: restaurant openings, chefs with a mission, business pivots, chef recipes and the ubiquitous pandemic favourite: quality pre-cooked frozen pizza.

"The 100 is a testament to the resilience of a beleaguered industry and a celebration of the resourcefulness of its restaurateurs, chefs, bartenders and everyone in the business who are doing things differently and well to get through this lousy year," Richler adds.

Of the 100 stories on the list, 20 are new restaurants of promise: Enigma and Bernhardts Tavern in Toronto, Tropikal and Salle Climatisé in Montreal, Nupo, Eight and Orchard in Calgary, Aiana in Ottawa, and Caffé La Tana and Published on Main in Vancouver.

There's a focus on industry players working to make a difference like Andrew Oliver, the force behind Save Hospitality. Plus:

Annie Brace-Lavoie and Jenner Cormier of Halifax's Bar Kismet who discovered a passion for carpentry as they scrambled to build table dividers and a patio.

and Jenner Cormier of Bar Kismet who discovered a passion for carpentry as they scrambled to build table dividers and a patio. Montreal chef Antonin Mousseau-Rivard's uniquely cerebral approach to takeout at Le Mousso.

chef uniquely cerebral approach to takeout at Le Mousso. In Vancouver , Pidgin's Brandon Grossutti did an end-run on fee-based food delivery services that every restaurateur has been dreaming of by launching his own.

, Pidgin's did an end-run on fee-based food delivery services that every restaurateur has been dreaming of by launching his own. BC's Legends Haul turned to selling direct to consumers like other restaurant suppliers to include finished meals from the restaurants they supply.

The magazine takes a look at the restaurants that have changed the way Canadians buy wine by turning themselves into successful bottle shops and launches the Canada's 100 Best Shop–an online store featuring exclusive offers from exceptional wine importers, restaurant suppliers and other purveyors of fine food and drink.

The 100 is a vibrant celebration of everything great and good on Canada's culinary scene right now.

On newsstands June 7th. Available for download at canadas100best.com

