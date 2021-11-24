Canada Revenue Agency Called Upon to Rein in Climate Rhetoric by Charities and Press Censorship by Media of Dissenting Views says Friends of Science Society

In the wake of David Suzuki's incitement on pipeline violence, Friends of Science calls for the Canada Revenue Agency Charities Directorate to rein in climate rhetoric by charities in an open letter. The letter also calls for tax-subsidized Canadian media to be required to host dissenting views of the 'consensus' on climate and energy policies, instead of censoring as outlined in the journos' recent "Climate Coverage in Canada Report".

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - In the wake of David Suzuki's incitement on pipeline violence, as reported in the National Post on Nov. 22, 2021, Friends of Science Society has issued an Open Letter to the Canada Revenue Agency Charities Directorate (CRA), calling for the agency to rein in climate catastrophe rhetoric and false statements by environmental charities (ENGOs). This unbridled rhetoric is now putting Canadian lives at risk.

The letter notes that the CRA explicitly told Friends of Science Society that 'climate' is not an acceptable charitable cause. The CRA stated that charities must present balanced views and must not be partisan in communications. The Friends of Science open letter questions why the CRA allows unelected, unaccountable tax subsidized 'charity' ENGOs to ramp up partisan climate catastrophe rhetoric that is not balanced or based on fact. The letter refers to Ecojustice as an example of one Canadian charity that promotes inaccurate, false and misleading climate catastrophe hype, including in its public communications and climate court cases.

The most recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC AR6) report does not see catastrophe in humanity's future, as explained by climate policy expert Roger Pielke, Jr. The presumed 'climate emergency' it turns out, has been based on the misuse of an implausible scenario known as RCP8.5, according to peer-reviewed research by Pielke, Jr. and Canadian researcher Justin Ritchie.

CLINTEL – the climate intelligence group out of The Netherlands with over 900 signatory scientists and scholars worldwide, agrees that there is no climate emergency and that natural factors are more influential on climate than human industrial emissions and activity.

Major philanthropies in Canada are also proposing to act on climate change, which Friends of Science Society says is contrary to what the CRA set as a suitable charitable cause – that is 'local, tangible and measurable' – such as the Halifax food bank, serving X number of hampers to X numbers of Haligonians per year.

As noted in the Allan Inquiry/Alberta Inquiry's adjunct Deloitte report, which is summarized here by Robert Lyman, on top of being tax-subsidized as federally registered charities, from 2010 to 2018 "31 ENGOs accumulated over $2.5 billion in assets, received $897.5 million in foreign funding and received $2.1 billion in government funding."

Friends of Science Society asks why these wealthy tax subsidized charities and philanthropies, many of which are based in British Columbia, have not stepped up to use their substantial financial resources for 'capacity building' to help people and communities across BC dealing with the catastrophic flooding caused by recent atmospheric river downpours, and the consequent flooding due to unmaintained dike and drainage systems in the Fraser Valley.

Meteorologist Cliff Mass published an article that presents rainfall data showing no trend towards more extreme precipitation. The flooding event originated from a narrow plume of water vapor from the Pacific Ocean. Mass wrote "It was cooler than normal immediately off our coast and near normal for virtually the entire path of the atmospheric river." Both metrics show that the heavy rain event was not caused by global warming.

Likewise, Friends of Science Society's open letter addresses the fact that Canadian media are heavily subsidized by taxpayers. Recently Canadian media issued a biased survey, resulting in a report advocating for press censorship on climate change, a violation of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms (Section 2b) as well as the UN Charter of Human Rights (Article 19).

Friends of Science Society is proposing that preferential tax status or charitable status be removed if the charities and media continue the partisan climate catastrophe propaganda campaigns and censorship.

Friends of Science Society is an independent group of earth, atmospheric and solar scientists, engineers, and citizens that is celebrating its 19th year of offering climate science insights. After a thorough review of a broad spectrum of literature on climate change, Friends of Science Society has concluded that the sun is the main driver of climate change, not carbon dioxide (CO2).

