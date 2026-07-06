Canada recognizes the career and achievements of Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen

LONGUEUIL, QC, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada is recognizing Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Colonel Jeremy Hansen's outstanding contribution to Canada's space program. Colonel Hansen has announced that he will pursue new professional opportunities beginning in September 2026 while also continuing to serve as a Reservist with the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Through the recent and historic Artemis II mission, Jeremy Hansen brought Canadians closer to the Moon and helped place Canada's role in human space exploration on the world stage. This achievement reflected decades of Canadian vision, ingenuity and investment in space, and affirmed Canada's role as a trusted partner in the next chapter of human space exploration.

Throughout his career, Jeremy has represented Canada with leadership, dedication and professionalism. Through his work with CSA, NASA and other partners, he contributed to a historic new chapter for Canada in space. He also inspired Canadians across the country, especially young people, helping them see themselves in the future of exploration.

Although his time as an active CSA astronaut is coming to an end, Jeremy Hansen leaves a lasting legacy in Canada's space program. He will continue to be recognized as an ambassador for Canada's future in space and for the spirit of discovery that drives exploration.

Quotes

"Colonel Jeremy Hansen made history as the first Canadian to take part in a lunar mission, an achievement that has inspired every generation of Canadian. His extraordinary achievements have not only advanced Canada's role in space exploration but have shown young Canadians what is possible when talent, determination and ambition are matched with opportunity. Through his distinguished service in the Royal Canadian Air Force and invaluable contributions to Canada's space program, he has exemplified the very best of Canadian leadership and excellence. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations to pursue careers in science, innovation, and discovery. I thank Colonel Hansen for his remarkable service to Canada and wish him every success in the next chapter of his career."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.

"Colonel Jeremy Hansen has inspired Canadians through a remarkable career of service, leadership, and excellence. From his beginnings as an Air Cadet to his distinguished service in the Royal Canadian Air Force and his achievements as an astronaut, he has inspired a nation and served as an ambassador for Canada around the world. I thank Colonel Hansen for his extraordinary service to Canada and for inspiring generations of Canadians to reach for the stars and beyond."

The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence

"My deepest gratitude to the Canadian Armed Forces, the Canadian Space Agency, and the people of Canada for the opportunity to serve the past 32 years. I stand in awe of those who serve our nation and build our future. Looking ahead, I am as committed as ever to seeing Canada thrive and ensuring our space leadership continues to lift up Canadians and the global community."

Colonel Jeremy Hansen, Canadian Space Agency astronaut

Quick facts

A member of the Royal Canadian Air Force, Jeremy Hansen was seconded to the CSA when he was selected through the 2009 astronaut recruitment campaign. Before joining Canada's astronaut corps, he served as a CF-18 fighter pilot with 441 Tactical Fighter Squadron and 409 Tactical Fighter Squadron, and as a Combat Operations Officer at 4 Wing Operations.

Over his 17 years as a CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen completed extensive mission training and held important leadership roles. He participated in the CAVES program in 2013, where he lived underground for six days, and NEEMO 19 in 2014, where he lived and worked on the ocean floor in the Aquarius habitat for seven days. In 2017, he became the first Canadian to lead a NASA astronaut class, training astronauts from the United States and Canada.

In 2023, Jeremy Hansen was assigned as mission specialist to Artemis II, the first crewed mission to the Moon since the Apollo missions over 50 years ago. From April 1 to 10, 2026, Jeremy and his crewmates travelled around the Moon and back aboard the Orion spacecraft. They went farther than any humans in history, breaking the record previously held by the crew of Apollo 13. Colonel Hansen became the first Canadian and first non-American to take part in a lunar mission.

Links

Website: www.asc-csa.gc.ca

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SOURCE Canadian Space Agency

Contact information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Email: [email protected]