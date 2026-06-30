Minister Joly announces $688M to strengthen Canada's sovereign satellite capacity with RADARSAT Constellation Mission replenishment satellite

LONGUEUIL, QC, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, announced a $688 million contract to MDA Space Ltd. to build, test, and launch a replenishment satellite for the RADARSAT Constellation Mission (RCM). Canadian industry will be called upon to support design, manufacturing, and integration activities, ensuring a diversified supply chain across the country. In an increasingly dangerous and divided world, the Government of Canada is taking action by partnering with Canadian industry to build the equipment necessary to protect Canadians and secure our sovereignty.

The RCM supports a wide range of services that Canadians rely on every day. Satellite data from the constellation is used to observe Arctic sea ice, track floods, support maritime safety, and study environmental change. With its unique vantage point from space, Canada's RCM is actively monitoring the Canadian North and providing critical data that helps enhance Arctic monitoring efforts to safeguard Canada's sovereignty and support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. Together, these capabilities contribute to better natural resource management and will enhance Canada's security.

Through this contract, the Government of Canada is delivering results under Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy by advancing key sovereign capabilities and contributing to Canada's NATO spending targets. This investment will also create and maintain up to 100 high-paying jobs over the duration of the project. With this contract, the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) is bolstering Canada's capacity of uninterrupted access to this critical data to meet Canada's evolving security needs.

The approach uses an efficient way of acquiring the satellite. It relies on a commercial satellite design from MDA Space Ltd. based on next-generation MDA CHORUSTM synthetic aperture radar (SAR) technology and Canada's previous RADARSAT program heritage. This proven design reduces risks, accelerates delivery, and ensures compatibility with the current RADARSAT Constellation Mission infrastructure.

This investment will help Canada continue producing the sovereign satellite data needed to support Arctic security, guide operations on the ground, and respond quickly to emergencies and changing conditions.

Quotes

"In an increasingly dangerous and divided world, Canada is investing in modern surveillance systems to detect threats earlier. Through this investment, we are reinforcing Canada's sovereign satellite capabilities and equipping industry and the Canadian Armed Forces with the intelligence they need to protect communities, inform decisions, and keep Canada secure."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Every day, Canada and Canadians rely on critical Earth observation technology and data to improve maritime safety, surveil the Arctic, respond to natural disasters and monitor the environment. By leveraging our commercial investments in MDA CHORUSTM, Canadians will benefit from world-leading technologies developed right here in Canada to meet those vital needs."

Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space Ltd.

Quick facts

This contract is part of the Government of Canada's $1.012 billion, 15‑year investment announced in October 2023, to support immediate and future satellite Earth observation needs.

In December 2025, as a first step and in order to accelerate the delivery, the CSA purchased specialized parts to build the RCM replenishment satellite.

The replenishment satellite will help maintain uninterrupted access to RCM data, used by over 10 federal departments to deliver many essential services to Canadians.

With nearly 10 million square kilometres of land, Canada also has the world's longest coastline. RCM data helps monitor sea ice, shipping routes, floods, oil spills and remote regions that cannot be effectively observed from the ground alone.

The replenishment satellite is targeted for launch in the early 2030s.

The RCM builds on Canada's 30-year legacy in Earth observation, providing reliable and trusted data to federal departments daily to guide decision-making for Canadians, international allies, and our environment.

Links

Website: www.asc-csa.gc.ca

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SOURCE Canadian Space Agency

Contact information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Email: [email protected]