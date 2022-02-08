TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Reducing emissions from the transportation sector is critical to achieving Canada's climate targets and keeping our air clean. That's why the Government of Canada is making sure people can be confident in purchasing and driving emissions-free electric cars in Ontario and across the country.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced a combined investment of over $450,000 to two organizations in Canada to support zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) awareness projects. These projects will help Canadians know about the clean options available when choosing their next vehicle.

Electric Autonomy Canada will receive a $176,375 investment to develop and launch an awareness initiative for light- and medium-duty fleets on the benefits of electric vehicles (EVs). The platform will provide the tools and education necessary to help prepare for the transition to fleet electrification.

Similarly, the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) will receive a $285,000 investment to develop an interactive EV Buyer's Guide that provides information on critical elements of EV ownership to curious Canadians and ensure they have the information to convert their curiosity into confidence to buy an EV.

Federal funding for both projects is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative, supporting projects aiming to increase awareness, knowledge and public confidence in ZEVs and public charging and refueling infrastructure.

Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, while federal rebates of up to $5,000 are helping more Canadians make the switch to an EV.

These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada's target of ensuring all passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero emission by 2035. And just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today's announcement is part of achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals that build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

"Through investments such as the ones announced today, we're equipping Canadians with the awareness and knowledge they need to confidently make the switch to a zero-emission vehicle. Ensuring easy access to ZEVs across Canada is a critical part of our plan to lower emissions and achieve our international climate goals. Through these and similar investments, we are putting more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"With the support of the Government of Canada, we're excited to be launching Canada's number-one knowledge platform to advance the electrification of fleets. We'll be working directly with our industry and research partners to develop learning modules, real-world case studies, best practices and videos that act as a resource to inform, educate and empower fleet owners and operators to successfully transition to zero-emission vehicles."

Nino Di Cara

Founder and President, Electric Autonomy Canada

"CAA has been supporting the transition to more fuel-efficient and zero-emission vehicles for more than a decade. With support from NRCan, CAA is looking forward to creating an EV Buyers' Guide to help Canadians ready to take the step to electric vehicles."

Ian Jack

Vice President, Public Affairs, Canadian Automobile Association (CAA)

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 25,200 new chargers available to Canadians.

To date, over 125,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

