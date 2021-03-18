Canada Raising Awareness on Zero-Emission Vehicles

OTTAWA, ON, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the Government of Canada remains committed to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good, middle-class jobs and support the natural resource sectors.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., today announced a federal investment of $50,000 in a campaign by the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) to raise awareness of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) and help Canadians make informed decisions when choosing their next vehicle. The CAA is matching the investment in the project, bringing the total funding to $100,000.

This funding supports a bilingual ZEV education and awareness advertising campaign and a website providing buyers with important information about charging infrastructure, operating costs, available government subsidies and common misconceptions about ZEV technology.

Federal funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative, supporting the government's ambitious target to have all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada be ZEVs by 2040.





The government has invested over $600 million to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure more accessible. This includes establishing a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and installing chargers in localized areas where Canadians live, work and play. This investment supports natural gas refuelling stations along key freight corridors, hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres, the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies and the development of enabling codes and standards. The government is providing incentives of up to $5,000 to increase affordability for Canadians to buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

These initiatives complement Canada's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, which will further accelerate zero-emission vehicle adoption through an additional $150 million for ZEV infrastructure and an additional $287 million for ZEV purchasing incentives for Canadians.

The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good, middle-class jobs, advance Canada's low-carbon future and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

"We are giving Canadians the greener options they want to get to where they need to go. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"The Government of Canada continues to spread the word about zero-emission vehicles. By putting more clean vehicles on our roads, we are making our communities healthier, reducing pollution and creating a greener future for Canadians."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"CAA is proud to have played its part in educating Canadians about zero-emission vehicles, in particular electric vehicles, for nearly a decade now. Support from the Government of Canada makes it possible for us to reach even more Canadians with messages that demystify zero-emission vehicles."

Ian Jack, Vice-President, Public Affairs

Canadian Automobile Association

