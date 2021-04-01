TORONTO, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to building a low-emissions energy future to strengthen the economy, create good jobs and support our proud energy workers.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a federal investment of $50,000 to the Pollution Probe Foundation to raise awareness of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) and help Canadians choose zero-emission for their next vehicle.

This funding supports a virtual platform aimed at advancing zero-emission vehicle use by engaging municipal governments, industry collaborators and stakeholders.

The platform provides for open dialogue and knowledge sharing with industry experts, such as automakers, electric vehicle charging station providers, developers, electrical contractors and non-governmental organizations, while increasing understanding of ZEV technology.

Federal funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative, supporting the government's ambitious target for 100-percent zero-emission passenger vehicle sales in Canada by 2040.



The government has invested over $600 million to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure more locally accessible. This includes establishing a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and installing chargers in localized areas where Canadians live, work and play. This investment supports natural gas refuelling stations along key freight corridors, hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres, the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies and the development of enabling codes and standards. The government is providing incentives of up to $5,000 to increase affordability for Canadians to buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

These initiatives complement Canada's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, which accelerates zero-emission vehicle adoption through an additional $150 million for ZEV infrastructure and an additional $287 million for ZEV purchasing incentives for Canadians.

The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good, middle-class jobs, advance Canada's low-carbon future and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.



Quotes

"We're giving Canadians the greener options they want to get to where they need to go. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"The Municipal ZEV Engagement Platform represents an innovative and collaborative effort to bring together Canadian municipalities and the country's leading experts on ZEVs. It is our intention that it will become the go-to resource for local government staff seeking to gain insights into ZEV deployment to inform local actions."

Christopher Hilkene

CEO, Pollution Probe

