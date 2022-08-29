BLENHEIM, ON, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion and Member of Parliament for Windsor–Tecumseh, Ray Harper, Director, Housing Services, Municipality of Chatham-Kent, Barbara Ferren, Board President at Legion Villa, and Villaview Community Corporation, announced a combined investment of over $3 million to support the development of 13 additional senior's housing for Legion Villa in Blenheim.

The Government of Canada is contributing a federal investment of $1.8 million through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF). Additionally, the Municipality of Chatham-Kent is investing $805,000, Legion Villa is providing a land investment of $295,000 and Villaview Community Corporate is providing $145,480 cash equity towards the construction of the additional units.

The Villaview units will provide veteran seniors aged 60 and older, with a safe and independent living environment that is affordable and accessible, and energy efficient. The focus for this project is to provide veterans and other senior residences with an extension to the current Legion Villa building to help address the current housing waitlist. The construction of the 13-unit one-storey addition is comprised of 5 one-bedroom apartment units and 8 two-bedroom unit.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves safe and affordable housing. Our government remains committed to helping seniors in Chatham-Kent and throughout the country – especially our seniors that are veterans. Projects like this one are helping ensure our veterans have the support they need to retire with dignity. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"This investment from the Government of Canada's National Housing Co-Investment Fund will provide stability and safety to those Seniors who will soon call this building home. I'm proud that this major investment will help meet affordable housing needs in Blenheim and Chatham-Kent, benefitting many Seniors in our region for decades to come."– Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion and Member of Parliament for Windsor–Tecumseh

"Presently, access to suitable and affordable housing in Chatham-Kent is at a historic low and seniors are the cohort with the fewest dedicated community housing units. I am grateful that local housing providers like Villaview Community Corporation, who wish to increase housing access, are supported by all levels of government. It was a pleasure working with the Villaview Board to develop and fill the new units." – Ray Harper, Director, Housing Services, Municipality of Chatham-Kent

"Our Boards are proud to provide one of the first buildings in the area to offer priority housing for senior Canadian veterans. The addition of 13 more affordable units dedicated to Seniors will help make a difference in the housing shortage we're facing in Blenheim. We're thankful for funding received from CMHC, The Government of Ontario and the Municipality of Chatham-Kent." – Barbara Ferren, Board President, Legion Villa and Villaview Community Corporation

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF plans to:

, the NHCF plans to: Create up to 60,000 new homes



Repair up to 240,000 homes



Create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence



Create at least 7,000 new homes for seniors



Create at least 2,400 new homes for people with developmental disabilities

Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units. The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

