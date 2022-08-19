OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The ISO 50001 Energy Management Systems Standard is an internationally recognized standard that gives organizations a structured framework to improve energy performance by making better use of energy-intensive assets. Organizations that have implemented ISO 50001 in their buildings save energy and money, while reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and other environmental impacts.

That is why today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced the call for proposals for the Natural Resources Canada ISO 50001 program for commercial and institutional buildings. To help implement ISO 50001 in commercial and institutional buildings in the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 fiscal years, this program provides financial assistance to organizations such as municipal, provincial, and territorial governments, utilities, industry associations, and Indigenous organizations, among others.

To protect our environment and reduce the impacts of climate change, the Government of Canada has committed to reducing Canada's total GHG emissions by 40–45 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, and to reaching net zero by 2050. As the buildings sector is the third-largest source of emissions in Canada, prioritizing decarbonization and reducing emissions into the atmosphere is key to meeting our objectives. Making buildings more energy-efficient not only fights climate change, but it also creates good jobs while helping Canadians save on their monthly energy bills. Earlier this week, Minister Wilkinson also announced the public engagement process for the Canada Green Buildings Strategy to mobilize national action to create a net-zero emissions buildings sector by 2050.

The funding will be used to reimburse eligible project costs as follows:

Eligible for-profit organizations may receive up to 60 percent of eligible costs

Eligible not-for-profit organizations may receive up to 75 percent of eligible costs

Maximum of $40,000 per building

per building The maximum contribution to an organization or group of affiliates is $200,000 per fiscal year ( April 1 to March 31 )

The following types of projects may be eligible for financial assistance:

Feasibility Study

Feasibility Study with Action Commitment

ISO 50001 Compliance

ISO 50001 Certification

The Natural Resources Canada ISO 50001 program for commercial and institutional buildings will help organizations make their facilities more energy-efficient now and for the future. Applications for this call for proposals will be accepted from September 19 to October 21, 2022. To receive an application guide, email us .

More information may be found on the program's website .

"Canada's buildings represent 18 percent of our emissions. To fight climate change and reduce emissions, we must ensure increased energy efficiency and more effective use of energy-intensive assets in communities right across Canada. By supporting the implementation of ISO 50001 in commercial and institutional buildings, we are empowering organizations to not only help combat climate change, but also to save money on monthly bills and create good, sustainable jobs."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

A webinar with details about the ISO 50001 Energy Management Systems Standard program is available now. For access to the recording, email [email protected]

Eligible costs:

Salaries of internal employees for work specific to the energy management system (EnMS)



Professional, scientific and technical fees specific to the EnMS



Fees for data collection, benchmarking, monitoring and analysis services



Purchase of instrumentation software and metering equipment (other capital costs are ineligible)



fees associated with obtaining ISO 50001 certification (re-certification or fees associated with re-certification are ineligible)



Fees associated with training on the EnMS

