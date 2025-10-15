This is one of several annual stamp issues that mark events of importance to Canada's culturally diverse population.

SCARBOROUGH, ON, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - In recognition of the country's cultural diversity, Canada Post is proud to issue a stamp marking Diwali, a major festival observed by Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and other communities in Canada and around the world.

Also known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali is a multiple-day festival that highlights the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. It usually falls in October or November, coinciding with the arrival of the new moon.

While communities observe Diwali on different days and in different ways, the festivities often include fireworks, gift exchanges between family and friends, and the giving of food to those in need.

During these days of celebration, small clay oil lamps called diyas are often lit in rows in homes and temples or set adrift on rivers. Bright garlands, known as toranas, are often draped across the entrances and facades of homes and temples. Intricate floor patterns called Rangoli are works of art meant to be swept or washed away. Often made with grain, flower petals, coloured sand or rice, they adorn living rooms, courtyards and entranceways during Diwali.

Welcoming Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity

All these auspicious decorations are intended to welcome guests and invite Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, to bestow good fortune on those who enter.

Canada Post has issued Diwali stamps since 2017. The 2025 issue, designed by Ritu Kanal of Underline Studio, features an image of a Rangoli pattern, and includes the word "Diwali" in Hindi and English.

Cancelled in Scarborough, Ontario, home to a large community of Indian Canadians, the stamp was printed by Lowe-Martin and is available as a booklet of six and an Official First Day Cover.

