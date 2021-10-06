OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Post is hosting a virtual roundtable discussion on Friday, October 8 at 11 am ET with the editorial cartoonists being celebrated this week through a special stamp issue.

WHAT: Roundtable discussion with the editorial cartoonists, followed by a Q&A with

the cartoonists and Canada Post representatives.



WHO: Moderator: Anthony Wilson-Smith, President and CEO of Historica Canada

and Chair of the Canada Post Stamp Advisory Committee

- Serge Chapleau of La Presse

- Brian Gable of The Globe and Mail

- Terry Mosher of the Montreal Gazette

- Bruce MacKinnon of The Chronicle Herald (Halifax)

- Ian Macpherson, son of the late Duncan Macpherson (1924-93), of the

Toronto Star



WHERE: Set a reminder for the live webcast here.



WHEN: Friday, October 8, 11 am ET

To receive access to our video content on Twitter Media Studio, please contact our social media team at [email protected].

SOURCE Canada Post

For further information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]

