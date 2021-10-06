Canada Post to host an entertaining public roundtable discussion with editorial cartoonists featured in new special stamp issue Français
Oct 06, 2021, 13:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Post is hosting a virtual roundtable discussion on Friday, October 8 at 11 am ET with the editorial cartoonists being celebrated this week through a special stamp issue.
|
WHAT:
|
Roundtable discussion with the editorial cartoonists, followed by a Q&A with
|
WHO:
|
Moderator: Anthony Wilson-Smith, President and CEO of Historica Canada
|
- Serge Chapleau of La Presse
|
- Brian Gable of The Globe and Mail
|
- Terry Mosher of the Montreal Gazette
|
- Bruce MacKinnon of The Chronicle Herald (Halifax)
|
- Ian Macpherson, son of the late Duncan Macpherson (1924-93), of the
|
WHERE:
|
Set a reminder for the live webcast here.
|
WHEN:
|
Friday, October 8, 11 am ET
To receive access to our video content on Twitter Media Studio, please contact our social media team at [email protected].
SOURCE Canada Post
For further information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]
Share this article