OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - As Canada Post reopened its facilities yesterday, the process of safely ramping up operations has begun. Please know that it will take time to stabilize our operations; however, like always, letters to Santa are handled with special care.

The scanners in our plants are set up to locate Santa letters, which are identified by the HOH OHO postal code. This allows us to deliver these letters straight to the North Pole. We will be doing this for all Santa letters mailed by December 23.

Although Santa won't have time to respond to letters received through the mail this year, we want to let children know that their letters will make it to him by Christmas Eve. Santa is looking forward to reading all the letters he receives.

We are so privileged to be able to connect children and Santa over the holidays through our Santa letter program. We wish everyone from coast to coast to coast a merry and joyous Christmas.

SOURCE Canada Post

Media Relations: [email protected]