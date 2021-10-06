He freelanced editorial cartoons to the Montreal Star before being hired there full-time in 1967. Five years later, he moved to the Montreal Gazette, where he is still drawing two cartoons a week. His 52nd book – Aislin's Favourite COVID Cartoons from Around the World – was just released in September.

Believing that "no person or no thing is ever perfect," Mosher upholds cartoonists' satirical role, despite the controversies and criticism cartoons can provoke. "We all have faults and weaknesses," he once said. "Can we admit as much by laughing at our frailties?"

Mosher has drawn more than 14,000 cartoons; some have appeared in Time, The Atlantic Monthly, the New York Times International Edition, Punch and National Lampoon. He also earned two National Newspaper Awards, a gold National Magazine Award and was the youngest person to be inducted into the Canadian News Hall of Fame at age 43. He was also inducted into the Canadian Cartoonists Hall of Fame, is President Emeritus of the Association of Canadian Cartoonists and was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada (2002).

Canada Post unveils five stamps

Other stamps in the set pay tribute to Serge Chapleau (La Presse, unveiled October 4), Brian Gable (The Globe and Mail, October 5), Duncan Macpherson (Toronto Star, October 7) and Bruce MacKinnon (The Chronicle Herald, October 8). A live panel discussion with the cartoonists and Ian Macpherson, Duncan's son, will be held online October 8 at 11 am, ET. Register for the webcast here.

About the stamp issue

Canada Post's newest stamp issue celebrates five of Canada's greatest editorial cartoonists, whose thought-provoking and seminal work has helped shape our national fabric over the last half-century. The five award-winning cartoonists, each honoured with their own stamp, are some of our country's best journalists and storytellers. Their powerful drawings have been important fixtures in some of Canada's most prominent and influential newspapers for decades.

Armed with pencils, ink and razor-sharp wit, these editorial cartoonists have boiled down complex issues into a single image – providing pointed commentary on important domestic and world events. Challenging the status quo and tackling controversial subjects head-on, their work has transcended politics and played an important role in upholding Canadian democratic freedoms.

These talented Canadian artists have made us laugh, reflect and cry with cartoons that tap into the emotions of a country. Their combination of humour and art has enlightened and entertained us, contributed to national debate, and brought attention to unfairness and injustice. Canada Post is proud to honour their enormous contributions to Canadian media and society.

