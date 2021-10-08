Oct 08, 2021, 08:00 ET
One of five cartoonists being recognized with a stamp, his vast body of work displays wide range from impish cheek to deep empathy
HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Post today unveiled a stamp paying tribute to Bruce MacKinnon of The Chronicle Herald (Halifax), one of the country's most thoughtful, talented and respected editorial cartoonists.
MacKinnon had his first editorial cartoon published in his hometown weekly paper in Antigonish, Nova Scotia, when he was just 14. After he drew weekly cartoons for the Herald, the paper hired him full time in 1986. Since then, he has drawn roughly 8,000 cartoons – but it is their quality that has won him numerous accolades.
His deeply touching tribute to a reservist killed at the National War Memorial was shared around the country and the world, as was his cartoon following the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in 2018. On such dark days, he reflects the gravity of the situation in a way that he calls "subtle and nuanced."
MacKinnon has won 21 Atlantic Journalism Awards, six National Newspaper Awards for editorial cartooning (and a seventh, the inaugural Journalist of the Year award) and the World Press Freedom International Editorial Cartoon Competition. The citation for his appointment as a Member of the Order of Canada in 2016 describes him as "one of Canada's most skilled, empathetic and provocative editorial cartoonists."
Canada Post unveils five stamps
Canada Post's other stamps in this set pay tribute to Serge Chapleau (La Presse, unveiled October 4), Brian Gable (The Globe and Mail, October 5), Terry Mosher (Montreal Gazette, October 6) and Duncan Macpherson (Toronto Star, October 7). A live panel discussion with the cartoonists and Ian Macpherson, Duncan's son, will be held online today at 11 am, ET. Register for the webcast here.
The Editorial Cartoonists stamps and collectibles are available at canadapost.ca and post offices across Canada as of today. For images of the stamps, in-depth information on the editorial cartoonists and other products, check out the following:
- Video featuring the work of the editorial cartoonist (click here)
- High-resolution images (click here)
- Details magazine (click here and this external folder)
Available at 11 am (ET):
- In-depth articles on the Canada Post magazine (click here)
- Short vignettes on Canada Post's social platforms – Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
To receive access to our video content on Twitter Media Studio, please contact our social media team at [email protected].
About the stamp issue
Canada Post's newest stamp issue celebrates five of Canada's greatest editorial cartoonists, whose thought-provoking and seminal work has helped shape our national fabric over the last half-century. The five award-winning cartoonists, each honoured with their own stamp, are some of our country's best journalists and storytellers. Their powerful drawings have been important fixtures in some of Canada's most prominent and influential newspapers for decades.
Armed with pencils, ink and razor-sharp wit, these editorial cartoonists have boiled down complex issues into a single image – providing pointed commentary on important domestic and world events. Challenging the status quo and tackling controversial subjects head-on, their work has transcended politics and played an important role in upholding Canadian democratic freedoms.
These talented Canadian artists have made us laugh, reflect and cry with cartoons that tap into the emotions of a country. Their combination of humour and art has enlightened and entertained us, contributed to national debate, and brought attention to unfairness and injustice. Canada Post is proud to honour their enormous contributions to Canadian media and society.
SOURCE Canada Post
For further information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]
Share this article