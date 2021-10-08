His deeply touching tribute to a reservist killed at the National War Memorial was shared around the country and the world, as was his cartoon following the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in 2018. On such dark days, he reflects the gravity of the situation in a way that he calls "subtle and nuanced."

MacKinnon has won 21 Atlantic Journalism Awards, six National Newspaper Awards for editorial cartooning (and a seventh, the inaugural Journalist of the Year award) and the World Press Freedom International Editorial Cartoon Competition. The citation for his appointment as a Member of the Order of Canada in 2016 describes him as "one of Canada's most skilled, empathetic and provocative editorial cartoonists."

Canada Post's other stamps in this set pay tribute to Serge Chapleau (La Presse, unveiled October 4), Brian Gable (The Globe and Mail, October 5), Terry Mosher (Montreal Gazette, October 6) and Duncan Macpherson (Toronto Star, October 7). A live panel discussion with the cartoonists and Ian Macpherson, Duncan's son, will be held online today at 11 am, ET. Register for the webcast here.

About the stamp issue

Canada Post's newest stamp issue celebrates five of Canada's greatest editorial cartoonists, whose thought-provoking and seminal work has helped shape our national fabric over the last half-century. The five award-winning cartoonists, each honoured with their own stamp, are some of our country's best journalists and storytellers. Their powerful drawings have been important fixtures in some of Canada's most prominent and influential newspapers for decades.

Armed with pencils, ink and razor-sharp wit, these editorial cartoonists have boiled down complex issues into a single image – providing pointed commentary on important domestic and world events. Challenging the status quo and tackling controversial subjects head-on, their work has transcended politics and played an important role in upholding Canadian democratic freedoms.

These talented Canadian artists have made us laugh, reflect and cry with cartoons that tap into the emotions of a country. Their combination of humour and art has enlightened and entertained us, contributed to national debate, and brought attention to unfairness and injustice. Canada Post is proud to honour their enormous contributions to Canadian media and society.

