The Corporation has put forward proposals to better compete while protecting what's important to employees

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Post remains committed to reaching negotiated agreements with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW). Following CUPW's announcement that it has received a strike mandate from its members, both parties must approach the negotiations with greater urgency to avoid a labour disruption.

The parties officially began negotiations on November 15, 2023 and have met consistently since then. The negotiations come at a critical juncture for Canada Post as the Corporation grapples with the significant financial and operational challenges of delivering in today's highly competitive parcel delivery market. In the first six months of 2024, the company recorded a loss from operations of $490 million. From 2018 to 2023, it lost $3 billion.

It is critical that both parties focus their energies on resolving outstanding issues to reach negotiated agreements. A labour disruption would have significant consequences for the millions of Canadians who rely on Canada Post while deepening the company's already serious financial situation, as customers move their holiday shipments to other carriers.

Canada Post has put forward proposals that protect and enhance what's important to employees, within the Corporation's financial constraints, while making the changes that are necessary to meet the needs of Canadians.

Canada Post's proposals

On September 25, Canada Post presented global offers to CUPW for both bargaining units, which proposed to enhance or protect key items for CUPW-represented employees, including:

Annual wage increases amounting to 10% over four years (10.4% compounded).

Protecting the defined benefit pension for current employees, as well as their job security and health benefits.

Continued wage protection against unforeseen inflation.

Transition to an hourly rate of pay for RSMC employees.

Improved leave entitlements for current employees.

To better serve Canadians in today's demanding parcel delivery market, Canada Post has also proposed necessary changes to create a more flexible and affordable delivery model and provide parcel delivery seven days a week.

The company also agreed to support CUPW's proposal for a future merger of the RSMC and Urban bargaining units. The parties would work together to begin the process of creating one bargaining unit and one collective agreement for both employee groups.

CUPW presented counter-offers to Canada Post on October 7, and the two sides continue to negotiate. Canada Post's goal throughout these negotiations with CUPW has always been to reach negotiated agreements, without any labour disruption. The company remains committed to proceeding with urgency and finding the common ground necessary to reach agreements.

Key dates in the negotiations process

August 13 : The parties moved into a 60-day conciliation period with the assistance of neutral conciliators.

The parties moved into a 60-day conciliation period with the assistance of neutral conciliators. October 12 : The conciliation period expired without extension, and the parties moved into a 21-day cooling-off period, with negotiations continuing.

The conciliation period expired without extension, and the parties moved into a 21-day cooling-off period, with negotiations continuing. October 15 : The federal government appointed mediators to assist the parties in negotiations.

The federal government appointed mediators to assist the parties in negotiations. November 2 : The cooling off period will end. Only after this date would either party be in a position to initiate a labour disruption (following a minimum notice of 72 hours). This timeline means no labour disruption can occur before November 3 .

SOURCE Canada Post

For more information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]