Report outlines progress on the Corporations' environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities

OTTAWA, ON, June 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Post today released its 2021 Sustainability Report, a progress report on the company's social and environmental commitments.

The report updates Canadians on Canada Post's leadership and commitments in relation to environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. Canada Post is working to keep its employees safe while responding to the changing needs and expectations of Canadians on the environment, equity and inclusion, Indigenous reconciliation, and supporting small businesses and local economies.

The release of the Sustainability Report follows Canada Post's news release on Thursday, June 9, about its environmental and climate commitments for Canadians.

2021 Sustainability Report highlights

With safety as our top priority, we reduced our total injury frequency by 4 per cent.

We introduced a new road standard to improve safe driving.

We deployed 1,607 low-carbon vehicles by year-end, representing 11.5 per cent of our fleet.

We launched new strategies to improve health, safety and wellness for our employees.

We unveiled the Sustainability Action Fund, which engages our employees to launch local environmental initiatives.

We conducted 261 audits to identify and improve accessibility gaps at our facilities and post offices.

We opened a Community Hub post office with tailored community services in High Prairie, Alta. (another Community Hub recently opened in Membertou, N.S. ).

(another Community Hub recently opened in ). We awarded $1.2 million to 100 organizations across the country through the Canada Post Community Foundation. Seventeen grants totalling about $270,000 supported Indigenous youth programs.

Quote from Doug Ettinger , President and CEO

"Last year was a significant one for Canada Post. In 2021 we started on a multi-year transformation to fulfill our exciting new purpose, A Stronger Canada – Delivered. We're undertaking significant investments to better meet the needs and expectations of Canadians – on the environment, inclusion, Indigenous reconciliation, and so much more. While there's much more work to be done, we're committed to being a social and environmental leader for Canadians and future generations."

Quote from Cheryl Hodder , Chief Sustainability and Legal Officer

"I'm proud of our teams who led so many successes on our ESG initiatives in 2021. We're improving employee safety, creating a more inclusive workplace, supporting communities, and making progress on our climate change and sustainability objectives. I'd like to thank our bargaining agents and partners who have been instrumental to our progress. We look forward to sharing more about our achievements in the coming months and years."

Read the 2021 Sustainability Report here.

