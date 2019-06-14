Canada Post proposes new postage rates for 2020 - Price of a domestic stamp would rise to 92 cents

OTTAWA, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Post is proposing to increase postage rates in 2020 by two cents for a domestic LettermailTM item of 30 grams or less. For stamps purchased in a booklet, coil or pane, the rate would become $0.92 per stamp, up from the current rate of $0.90. Buying a single domestic stamp for the same item would cost $1.07, up from the current rate of $1.05. These rate changes would take effect on January 13, 2020.

While usage varies, the estimated impact of the rate increases on the average Canadian household would be well under a dollar a year, and the total increase for small businesses that use stamps would be estimated at about $6 a year. Canadians can avoid the increase by purchasing PermanentTM stamps at the current rate in advance, if the changes are approved for next January.

Canada Post is also proposing to increase rates for other domestic Lettermail, U.S. and international Letter-post items and domestic Registered MailTM. The rate proposals will be published for public comment in Part I of the Canada Gazette on June 15, 2019.

SOURCE Canada Post

For further information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, media@canadapost.ca

Related Links

www.canadapost.ca

